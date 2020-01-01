An Odyssey Through the Greek Isles and the Adriatic

You’ve likely seen countless images of Santorini’s
whitewashed houses draped in bougainvillea overlooking the caldera. Today you’ll see this island in person. After your ship drops anchor, you’ll be transferred to the harbor at Skala, and then board a cable car that will climb some 800 feet to the edge of the caldera, where most of the villages are clustered.
You’ll visit them on Azamara’s Villages and Vintages of Santorini
excursion. After taking in the views of the caldera, you’ll continue on to Oia, a village at the northernmost point of the island. You’ll wander its cobblestone lanes, lined with houses painted in white as well as historic churches, boutiques, and art galleries. You’ll continue on to a local winery for informative tastings. The excursion concludes in Fira, Santorini’s
capital, another village that hugs the caldera’s cliffs. You’ll be free to explore and pop into any shop, bar, or restaurant that looks appealing before returning to the harbor of Skala via the island’s cable car.
With a long day in Santorini
, it’s possible to sign up for more than one excursion. Santorini’s
volcanic soil and sunny days make it a foodie destination, and the Ice Cream Lab and Village of Oia tour lets you sample one of its perhaps unexpected specialties. Local produce inspires many of the flavors at the ice cream lab you’ll visit. The vinsanto sorbet, using local wines, and baklava gelato are highly recommended. After your visit, you’ll have time to poke around Oia.
The Wine Tasting at Sigalas Winery is another evening option. Among the crops that benefit from Santorini’s
rich volcanic soil are the aidani, athiri, mandilaria and mavrotragano grapes used to create the island’s unique wines. You’ll visit the vineyard and learn about its process of selecting, aging, and bottling the juice to create wine before tasting five different varieties, paired with local snacks. Then explore the village of Fira before taking the cable car and returning to your ship.