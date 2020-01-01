An Odyssey Through the Greek Isles and the Adriatic

Day 2

Nafplio

You’ll arrive at Nafplio (or Nauplion) in the morning

. The port was coveted by a series of empires, and traces of Byzantine, Venetian, and Ottoman influences can be seen in its old town. You’ll spend the day learning about an even older culture with a visit to the nearby citadel of Mycenae, which peaked from around 1600 to 1100 B.C.E. The city’s monumental stone walls were long believed to have been constructed by Cyclops. You’ll pass through the much-photographed Gate of Lions and explore the acropolis and tombs, including one popularly believed to be that of Agamemnon, the Homeric hero. You’ll also visit the archaeological museum located at the site, with gold treasures unearthed at Mycenae.