An Itinerary Tailored to Charleston Fashion Week

If you don’t already have an outfit for the evening’s runway shows, you’ll likely need some assistance quickly navigating the city’s shopping districts. Katie will arrange for a personal shopper to meet you and take you to various designers’ studios and boutiques. Your itinerary will be based on your taste and interests, but some stops may include Mosa
on King Street, where shoppers are treated to mimosas (hence the name) to enjoy as they peruse pieces from both local and international designers. Rapport
has a low-key welcoming atmosphere, complete with a schnauzer greeting shoppers, but high-fashion labels: Armani, Missoni, and one of Kate Middleton’s favorites, L.K. Bennett. For men, M. Dumas & Sons
on King Street is known for its impeccable selection. Open Door Shop
, on Line Street just off of King, is the place to shop for fashions for your home, from throw pillows to colorful dishware and linens.
No one ever said that you have to wait till evening for champagne and oysters. At the end of your morning shopping, let the bubbles go to your head at Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
on King Street.
Spend your afternoon wandering the Charleston Museum
, which has one of the largest collections of textiles in the Southeast. Items from the collection are shown in rotating exhibits on various themes: in August 2017, "Piece by Piece: Geometric Quilts" opened. The show highlights some of the museum’s most beautiful and historic pieces. Other exhibits focus on the history of Charleston and decorative arts.
Tonight you’ll attend the runway shows on Marion Square, which begin at 8 p.m., though events often take place earlier in the evening, as well as after the shows, at private parties. Katie can provide evening dining and drinking suggestions from white tablecloth restaurants to new cocktail lounges.