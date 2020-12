An Art-to-Art Journey to Switzerland's Masterpieces

Bob Preston, a resident of Geneva and the founder of the leading travel companies Swiss Panache and Panache.Voyage, has created a tour that highlights both Swiss craftsmanship—its famous watches and knives—as well as its contributions to the worlds of art, architecture and design. You'll see important works by Paul Klee, Le Corbusier, and others. Between all the cultural highlights (some described in more detail in this guide ), Bob will make sure you experience the best of Switzerland's hotels and restaurants.