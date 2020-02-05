Where are you going?
Original tcs afar hero.jpg?1580928145?ixlib=rails 0.3
An Amazing 13-Day Private Jet Tour with AFAR to Emerging Destinations
If you’ve ever wondered what it would really be like to travel the AFAR way, now is your chance. AFAR and TCS World Travel have collaborated to create one very unique and very special itinerary, Emerging Destinations by Private Jet, that will depart from London on September 20, 2021.  

AFAR’s editors shared their knowledge about destinations that are emerging on the must-see lists of savvy travelers, and TCS World Travel brings its private jet, world-class service, and logistical expertise to this venture. On the 13-day trip, you’ll start in London and visit fascinating corners of the globe that have somehow remained off the beaten path: the Faroe Islands; Georgia; and Puglia, in Italy. One stop on the itinerary, Beirut, has had its periods as one of the world’s hot travel destinations, but a new energy is drawing visitors to Lebanon’s capital again. 

While the destinations you’ll visit are new to many travelers, the company that will take you to them, TCS World Travel, has 25 years of experience leading private jet tours. Flying private is truly an experience like no other: You’ll travel nonstop between destinations that take much longer to reach with commercial flights, and you’ll enjoy onboard luxuries few other airlines can match. Plus, every meal, hotel, guide, tour, tip, and more is included in the price of your trip—allowing you to immerse yourself in each destination and savor every moment.  

If you take pride in being the first to see a new destination and enjoy meeting other passionately curious travelers—including, on this trip, AFAR’s cofounders—you’ll want to book this trip before its 28 seats sell out.
Original wormsley garden.jpg?1580930964?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Lunch at a Country Estate
Enjoy lunch at the privately owned Wormsley Park, a 2,700-acre country estate in Buckinghamshire.
Original tcs logo.jpg?1580928145?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
TCS World Travel
TCS World Travel has hosted guests on adventures of a lifetime for more than 25 years. Their all-inclusive journeys deliver unparalleled and meaningful experiences combined with exceptional service, all in unique destinations around the globe. As pioneers in the private jet industry, TCS World Travel has developed and operated just shy of 300 luxury jet expeditions to more than 200 destinations. They’re not only the most experienced jet expedition company in the world, but their passionate experts in the office and in the field are the most knowledgeable, experienced team in private jet travel.
  • Original tcs ss london emerging destinations 1321323797.jpg?1580928145?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 1
    Arrive in London
    Your trip to some of the world’s emerging travel destinations will start in a perennial favorite, London. Here you’ll have the day free to explore on your own, perhaps visiting, or revisiting, one of its many museums or exploring one of the neighborhoods while admiring the architecture of this wonderfully walkable capital. The only item on your agenda today is dinner in the evening. You’ll meet and dine with AFAR cofounders Joe Diaz and Greg Sullivan as well as the trip’s other travelers.  

    You’ll spend the night at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park—a landmarked Edwardian building in an ideal location, at the northern edge of Knightsbridge, overlooking Hyde Park. While it first welcomed guests in 1902, an extensive renovation completed in 2018 has given the entire property a fresh look, courtesy of internationally renowned designer Joyce Wang, with guest rooms that boast the newest state-of-the-art amenities.
  • Original tcs afar faroe.jpg?1580928445?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 2 and 3
    Faroe Islands
    You’ll get your first taste of the magic of private jet travel today as you fly two hours north, to a remote archipelago in the North Sea, the Faroe Islands—a journey that would take far longer flying commercially. You’ll become acquainted with the spacious layout of the plane, and the staff will start to become familiar with your culinary and beverage preferences, making for even more seamless service as the journey continues. 

    The first stop is a fascinating one. While the islands are a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark, Copenhagen is more than 800 miles away. The islands’ distance from any of their neighbors has a created a unique community of some 50,000 residents, complete with its own language, Faroese.  

    There’s also a unique geology here. The volcanic islands were formed between 54 and 58 million years ago, and they rise dramatically and steeply above the sea below. You’ll have opportunities to explore its dramatic landscapes on foot and horseback. Plus, since AFAR and TCS World Travel share a passion for meeting locals, two local immersion experiences are offered during the Faroe Islands visit. You can meet with a fisherman and learn about the role of fishing in the culture and economy of the islands. And on a home visit with a local family, you’ll share a meal and have a chance to hear about their lives on the Faroe Islands.  

    You’ll also enjoy an amazing dinner here. While you might not expect a two-Michelin-star restaurant in the remote Faroe Islands, that’s what you’ll find at KOKS, located in a picturesque turf-roofed farmhouse. Chef Poul Andrias Ziska’s surprising farm-to-table and sea-to-table creations have impressed critics and diners.  

    Accommodations here are similarly unique—you'll stay at the Hotel Føroyar, a coolly contemporary property with a decidedly Scandinavian style that overlooks the Faroe Islands’ capital, Tórshavn.
  • Original tcs afar beirut.jpg?1580929889?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 4 to 6
    Beirut, Lebanon
    Today, you’ll fly across Europe and from the cool and windswept Faroe Islands to the warm and sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean. Your next stop is Beirut, the fascinating capital of Lebanon. Long known as the “Paris of the Middle East,” Beirut was a favorite of travelers from both Europe and other Middle Eastern countries who were attracted by its cosmopolitan attitude and enviable climate. Decades of conflict deterred many travelers, but in recent years they have started to return.  

    Your base here will be the Four Seasons Hotel Beirut. With 360-degree views of the city, the Mediterranean, and nearby mountains, this luxurious property embodies the chic style of contemporary Beirut, with interiors by French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon. A dip in the rooftop pool or a cocktail at the open-air lounge are perfect ways to end a day of exploring.  

    Several excursions are planned for your time in Lebanon. A day trip to Byblos will allow you to uncover the many layers of this city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, that was first occupied around 10,000 years ago and has been continuously occupied since around 5,000 B.C.E. Phoenicians, Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Crusaders, and many others have all controlled the city at different periods and have left their marks.  

    In Beirut itself, walking and cycling tours provide opportunities to learn about the city’s many varied neighborhoods, each with their own unique character. An art and architecture tour focuses on noteworthy buildings in Hamra, one of the lively commercial hearts of the city. And culinary travelers will enjoy a visit to Souk el Tayeb market, featuring products from many of Lebanon’s small farms and other purveyors.
  • Original tcs afar georgia.jpg?1580930215?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 7 to 9
    Tbilisi, Georgia
    From Lebanon, you’ll continue traveling east to Georgia—the country, not the state. In recent years, the fascinating city of Tbilisi has emerged as one of Europe’s hottest capitals. 

    For centuries, Georgia was eyed enviously by its neighbors; the Ottoman, Persian, and Russian empires have all fought over and controlled it at different periods. Since 1991, however, it has been an independent nation.  

    Fortunately, the cobblestone streets of Tbilisi’s historic old town have managed to retain their unique charms, and along the twisting lanes you’ll find buildings that reflect a dizzying variety of architectural styles. Carved and enclosed wooden balconies are a typical feature of many houses in the area. In recent years, food critics and diners have discovered the delicious flavors of Georgian cooking, which features rich stews and soups, a generous use of fresh herbs, and influences from Persian cuisine. 

    On a visit to Sighnaghi, a village near Tbilisi, you’ll learn about the country’s wines, and their unusual method of claypot fermentation, from one of the country’s new wine entrepreneurs. Another excursion focuses on the history and architecture of Georgia by visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mtskheta, one of the country’s oldest cities and its former capital. The city is also considered the birthplace of the Georgian Orthodox Church; its cathedral and Jvari Monastery are masterpieces of Orthodox Christian architecture. Back in Tbilisi, many of the highlights of a walking tour through the Metekhi district are also churches, while the unusual bathhouses of the bath district are beautiful elaborately tiled buildings. Finally, a private dinner at Cafe Littera, also known as Writer’s House, is an opportunity to learn about Tbilisi’s intellectual scene, both today and historically.
  • Original tcs afar puglia.jpg?1580930604?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 10 and 11
    Puglia, Italy
    While many Americans make the journey to Rome, Tuscany, Venice, and other destinations in Italy each year, there are still some corners of the country that travelers often skip over. You’ll explore one of them, Puglia, for two days. From small farms—many with farm-to-table restaurants—to some of Italy’s most beautiful coastline and beaches, Puglia is a captivating region.  

    While here, you’ll sleep in a hotel surrounded by olive groves, the Masseria Torre Maizza. The masseria (that’s Italian for a certain type of large farm) dates from the 16th century and sits not far from the Adriatic Sea. In converting it into a hotel, interior designer Olga Polizzi has combined both rustic elements from the original farmhouse and a more contemporary style. A pool, spa, and cooking school were also added in its transformation.  

    Get to know the landscapes and townscapes of Puglia on a guided hike that will begin at the archaeological site of Santa Maria D’Agnano, where 25,000-year-old artifacts have been found. Later you’ll visit the shrine of Sant Oronzo and also visit a cave mill. Your hike will end in the Citta Bianca (“White City” in English) of Ostuni, which looms over the surrounding plains like a whitewashed apparition.  

    Other excursions are focused on the region’s cuisine: a cheese-making class, an olive-oil tasting, and a cooking class followed by dinner. And on a visit to Grottaglie, you’ll tour a pottery studio and meet the artisan who is continuing on a family tradition passed down through generations. Afterwards, you’ll sit down to lunch on the terrace of his workshop.
  • Original tcs afar london.jpg?1580930604?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 12 and 13
    London, England
    You’ll return back to England today—but rather than head into London, you’ll travel to Cliveden House, in Berkshire, a palatial country estate that has been converted to a hotel. It is perhaps most famous for the days when Nancy, Lady Astor presided over weekend parties here in the early 20th century. Guests who received coveted invitations and made the journey from London to Cliveden included Charlie Chaplin, Winston Churchill, and Edith Wharton, among many other notable actors, writers, and political figures.

    You’ll visit another of the famous country houses in this part of England when you go to Wormsley Park for a late lunch. Privately owned by British businessman Mark Getty, you’ll have a rare opportunity to tour the 2,700-acre estate, visit its famous library with many rare volumes, and admire the cricket lawns.  

    Late in the afternoon, you’ll return to Cliveden and have some time to rest and then dress for a final celebratory dinner. Raising a glass with the new friends you have made on your travels will be a fitting conclusion to your journey with AFAR and TCS World Travel.
