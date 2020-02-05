An Amazing 13-Day Private Jet Tour with AFAR to Emerging Destinations

If you’ve ever wondered what it would really be like to travel the AFAR way, now is your chance. AFAR and TCS World Travel have collaborated to create one very unique and very special itinerary, Emerging Destinations by Private Jet
, that will depart from London on September 20, 2021.
AFAR’s editors shared their knowledge about destinations that are emerging on the must-see lists of savvy travelers, and TCS World Travel
brings its private jet, world-class service, and logistical expertise to this venture. On the 13-day trip, you’ll start in London and visit fascinating corners of the globe that have somehow remained off the beaten path: the Faroe Islands; Georgia; and Puglia, in Italy. One stop on the itinerary, Beirut, has had its periods as one of the world’s hot travel destinations, but a new energy is drawing visitors to Lebanon’s capital again.
While the destinations you’ll visit are new to many travelers, the company that will take you to them, TCS World Travel, has 25 years of experience leading private jet tours. Flying private is truly an experience like no other: You’ll travel nonstop between destinations that take much longer to reach with commercial flights, and you’ll enjoy onboard luxuries few other airlines can match. Plus, every meal, hotel, guide, tour, tip, and more is included in the price of your trip—allowing you to immerse yourself in each destination and savor every moment.
If you take pride in being the first to see a new destination and enjoy meeting other passionately curious travelers—including, on this trip, AFAR’s cofounders—you’ll want to book this trip before its 28 seats sell out.