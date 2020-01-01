Alberta Adventures From Heli-hiking to Canyoning

After breakfast, get ready to west to Jasper
. If you’ve got kids in tow, or are interested in a history lesson on this part of Canada, consider a stop at Fort Edmonton Park
before you leave the city. Canada’s largest living history museum is staffed by costumed guides and has buildings from the 19th
to 20th
centuries, including a reconstruction of Fort Edmonton. From there, continue west to Jasper National Park, a four-hour drive on the Yellowhead Highway
, during which you’ll climb the slopes of the Rockies. Halfway between Edson and Hinton, stop for panoramic views at Obed Summit
, the highest point of the highway. Continue on to the town of Jasper, where you’ll stay at the new Crimson Jasper
which opened at the end of 2014. The hotel has brought a little cutting-edge style to the area, though if you’d rather keep it classic than cool, Betty Jo will reserve a room at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
, which first opened in 1922. Whichever hotel you stay at, dine tonight at C200
, at the Crimson, which has quickly become one of the area’s most popular and liveliest restaurants.