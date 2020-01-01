Alberta Adventures From Heli-hiking to Canyoning

Day 3

Jasper National Park

Today, you’ll explore Jasper National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (along with six other Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks). At 4,200 square miles, it is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies and roughly three times the size of Yosemite. Canyoning is a new addition to the adventures that await at Jasper, and Betty Jo will arrange for a guided introduction to the sport which involves going deep into the park’s canyons with ropes. You’ll scramble over rock faces and descend past rushing waterfalls. Of course you can also explore the park in more conventional ways—on more than 600 miles of marked trails that pass glacial lakes underneath soaring peaks. At the end of the day, relax at the Miette Hot Springs, where the water emerges from the earth at a temperature of 129 degrees. Dine, and drink, tonight at the Jasper Brew Pub, where the craft beers include pale ales, stouts, and seasonal specials and the menu consists of twists on bar food favorites like duck confit sliders.