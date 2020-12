Day 5

Corsica

You’ll spend this afternoon in a little corner of France, the port of Bonifacio on the island of Corsica. The Bonifacio Highlights walking tour covers some of the most notable sites, and a small train will take you to the summit of a hill above town—on clear days, you can see as far as Sardinia, Italy, to the south. You’ll return to town where your guide will point out historic homes, with Renaissance and Baroque details, and the local market. At the end of your tour, you’ll return to the marina with time to explore the area’s shops.Alternatively, you can join the Bonifacio Boat Trip to the Island & Grottoes. Some of the best views of Bonifacio are from the water, as it rises above the Mediterranean atop white chalk cliffs. You’ll set a course for the protected Lavezzi-Cavallo Archipelago and visit the Grotte du Sdragonatu, with its beautiful turquoise water and accessible only by boat. You’ll disembark on one of the uninhabited granite islands in the strait separating Corsica and Sardinia and see some of the wildflowers unique to this archipelago. You’ll then sail along Cavallo, a low-lying island famous for its beaches with brilliant Caribbean blue waters, on your way back to the Azamara Quest