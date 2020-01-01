A Voyage from Scotland to the Baltics

St. Petersburg
Peter the Great founded St. Petersburg
in 1703 to fulfill his vision of providing Russia with a window on the West. Part of his inspiration was found in Amsterdam and like the Dutch capital, St. Petersburg
was built on a network of canals. The buildings along those canals, painted in white and pastels, seem to glow during the long summer evenings.
An interesting, and often overlooked, aspect of the city’s history is the role that Jewish residents have played in shaping its culture. The Jewish Heritage of St. Petersburg
excursion focuses on exactly that topic. You’ll enjoy lunch at the kosher restaurant, Lechaim, before heading to the Great Choral Synagogue. After a concert performed by the cantor and other musicians, you’ll meet members of the Jewish community and hear firsthand about everyday life and Jewish culture in Russia. Alternatively, the Two Days in St. Petersburg
itinerary includes visits to key landmarks of the city and the surrounding area. Today, your guide will take you to the nearby town of Pushkin and Catherine’s Palace, one of the most impressive of the outlying royal palaces. In the afternoon, you’ll visit the Hermitage Museum, the world’s largest art collection, located in the Winter Palace. You’ll then visit the Peter and Paul Fortress and the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral.
This evening the Cruise Global, Nights Local
series features a show of folk dances and songs—along with plenty of vodkas and traditional snacks—at Troika restaurant, a local institution famous for its elaborate interiors.