A Voyage from Scotland to the Baltics

Day 10

The Palaces of St. Petersburg

The Tsarskoye Selo: Catherine Palace and Park tour visits one of the world’s most spectacular royal residences, the palace constructed for the wife of Peter the Great in the town of Tsarskoye Selo, now better known as Pushkin. The lavishly decorated rooms are rivaled by the 1,400 acres of grounds with their pavilions, marble bridges, Chinese pagodas, and a shimmering lake.



Another highlight of the palace is the recreation of the Amber Room. Often called the Eighth Wonder of the World, the original Amber Room disappeared in World War II. This precise recreation took more than two decades to create.



Alternatively you can visit the Faberge Museum. Located in the Shuvalov Palace, the museum’s collection includes more than 4,000 works of arts. Its most celebrated items are nine bejeweled Imperial Easter eggs, commissioned by the last two tsars. They embody the opulence of the final years of the Romanovs’ rule.