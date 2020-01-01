A Two-Week Journey to Thailand and Vietnam

You’ll arrive first thing in Bangkok
, rife with temples, palaces, and bustling markets. Home to over six million people, it can feel chaotic, but offers up a genuine welcome, justifying the country’s nickname as the Land of Smiles.
The Grand Palace and Venice of the East excursion is an ideal way to get acquainted. You’ll begin at the sprawling palace, actually a collection of pavilions, halls, and temples. The most famous is dedicated to the Emerald Buddha, a 26-inch tall statue carved from a single piece of jade. You’ll also visit the Temple of the Dawn—with its 260-foot-tall spire, it has become a symbol of Thailand. Afterwards you’ll have an opportunity to shop for gifts made from silk and other handicrafts.
Later in the day, the AzAmazing Evening
—Discovering Bangkok’s
Ancient City will take you to the Ancient City, a vast park with recreations of typical Thai villages and landmarks. The highlight is a reenactment of Loi Krathong, or the Festival of Lights, when thousands of candles on lotus-shaped baskets are placed on the lake here, creating a breathtaking scene.
Alternatively, if you want to visit one of Southeast Asia’s most important and unforgettable archaeological sites, you can join the Angkor Wat UNESCO Overnight Adventure. On this two-day, one-night excursion, you will travel to Cambodia and spend a night in Siem Reap before visiting Angkor Thom, the last capital of the Khmers, and Angkor Wat, the largest temple in the world. These two 12th-century splendid works of architecture and sculpture are covered with representations of the Buddha and scenes from both Khmer legends and daily life.