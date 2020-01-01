A Two-Week Journey to Thailand and Vietnam

Day 12

Halong Bay

After you arrive in Hanoi at around 1:30 p.m., you can set out to visit one of Asia’s most dazzling seascapes on the Halong Bay by Boat excursion. This bay is punctuated by hundreds of limestone karst pillars that rise dramatically from the sea. These geological formations have long inspired painters and poets, as illustrated by their fanciful names like Heavenly Gate, Tortoise Rock, and the Isle of Wonders. You’ll explore them aboard a traditional junk, with bat-winged sails, and also take in Thien Cung Cave, with its beautiful lagoon.