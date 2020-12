A Summertime Cruise Through Russia's Far East

Russia likely brings to mind images of Moscow’s Kremlin and the onion domes of St. Basil’s, or St. Petersburg, with its canals and Italianate candy-colored palaces. But the world’s largest country extends for thousands of miles and its eastern coast, along the Pacific Ocean, has an entirely different look and feel. On Silversea’s 18-day Hokkaido to Seward cruise you’ll visit distant ports on the eastern edges of Russia , volcanic islands on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” and rocky outcrops where no humans live but sea lions number in the thousands. The cruise continues on to the Aleutian Islands of Alaska and concludes in Seward.In other words, if you’re a traveler who wants to venture where no one else you know has, an itinerary that includes stops like Korsakov, Yankicha Island, and Kiska Island is hard to beat. For Russians, the country’s wild frontier has always been its far east, and this cruise provides an unforgettable immersive introduction to it, as well as America’s frontier—the remote ports of Alaska. The timing of this cruise, which falls over the period including the summer solstice, helps assure you will be able to maximize your time. You’ll enjoy the longest and most sunny days of the year, bringing with them mild temperatures.