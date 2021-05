Day 2

Head South

Today, a guide will meet you on the south shore for a horseback ride along the south shore, with a stop at Warwick Long Bay, one of the island’s most picturesque beaches. After your ride, head to The Dining Room at the Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse for lunch at the gourmet restaurant in this historic building. Then head to the Royal Naval Dockyard and get lost in the romance of the sea at the National Museum of Bermuda, with its artifacts speaking to the life of sailors and treasures like the Tucker’s Cross, recovered from a Spanish galleon. You’ll get back to Cambridge Beaches in time for sunset and then dinner at the Breezes restaurant.