A Luxury Tour of Sydney and Natural Wonders of New South Wales

Day 6

Explore the Blue Mountains

The Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley has a full menu of activities that allow guests to get out and explore the property’s private nature reserve as well as the nearby national parks. After breakfast, choose from options like bushwalks and conservation programs. Or go for a horseback ride. Wolgan Valley stretches over a vast 7,000 acres of lush terrain, and you’ll be able to see wide swathes of it on horseback. Choose from 90-minute guided rides or longer half-day ones tailored to your interests. If you’re a novice, you might opt instead for a low-key orientation, allowing you to get comfortable being around, and atop, horses at the stables.



Like the half-day rides, bushwalks are tailored to individual guests’ fitness and ambition levels. Choose a leisurely hike of an hour or two, or take a more challenging ascent up Donkey Mountain. Wherever you travel on your bushwalk, you can learn about the Blue Mountains’ ecology, the various animals common here, and the area’s cultural heritage.



Finally, a variety of conservation programs offer opportunities to learn about the Blue Mountains and help preserve them for another generation. These can range from gathering data in the form of wildlife surveys and conducting water samples to initiatives like planting trees. There are also programs designed with kids in mind, introducing them how to search for fossils and monitor wildlife activity by studying animals’ tracks.