Days 5 and 6

Bordeaux

Like a fine French meal, a visit to the city of Bordeaux should not be rushed—that’s why this itinerary includes an overnight in one of France’s most fascinating and magical cities.



Bordeaux as a whole, rather than any particular points within it, is what you'll want to visit in order to understand why Victor Hugo described it as Versailles plus Antwerp, and why the painter Francisco de Goya, when exiled from his native Spain, chose it as his last home (he died here in 1828). The capital of southwest France and the region's largest city, Bordeaux remains synonymous with the wine trade: wine shippers have long maintained their headquarters along the banks of the Garonne, while buyers from around the world arrive for the huge biennial Vinexpo show (held in odd-numbered years).



With an extended stay in Bordeaux, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of different ways of exploring the city with Silversea: on a bicycle or Segway tour, or even in a hot-air balloon flying over the region’s many chateaux. You can also dive deep into the area’s culinary traditions with a cooking class at the Château Ambe Tour Pourret.