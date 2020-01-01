A Culinary Getaway to Hungary’s Inland Sea

Start the day with an electric bike ride along a portion of the north shore of Lake Balaton. When you are ready for lunch, make your way to the village of Zanka where the Neked Főztem
Restaurant serves everything from casual burgers to more gourmet options like grilled fish and steaks in an inviting farmhouse dining room.
Continue later in the day to Badacsony, towards the southern end of the lake. Start your wine tasting tour at the Laposa Wine Estate
, a family which specializes in a few grape varieties that thrive in the lake’s rich volcanic soil. Other stops on your tasting tour today will include the Istvándy Winery
, which has been producing some of Balaton’s top wines for over two centuries. The Csendes Dűlő Wine Estate
sits on the southern side of Orsi Hill, where the vines grow in mineral-rich volcanic soil that gives Balaton wines their distinctive flavor.
You’ll backtrack some to reach your hotel tonight, the wonderfully bucolic Káli Art Inn
, located in Köveskál. The town was, for centuries, a center of the wine trade with merchants selling the local products to Vienna. Several of the inn’s buildings dates from the 18th century although it has only operated as a hotel since 2000. The stone buildings with wooden beamed ceilings have a rustic farmhouse atmosphere, while the gardens are filled with blooms in the lazy days of summer.