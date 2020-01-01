A Baltic Voyage to the 2018 World Cup

St. Petersburg, Day 1
Peter the Great, the visionary tsar who established St. Petersburg
, was inspired by the design of Amsterdam, where he lived for a period as a young man. St. Petersburg’s
canals are, however, lined with neoclassical palaces, once the homes of tsars and leading nobles. One of those palaces has been transformed into the Hermitage Museum, the world’s largest art collection.
You can choose to book the St. Petersburg
3-Day Adventure, an itinerary for your entire stay in the city, or one-off excursions offered here by Azamara. Day one of the St. Petersburg
3-Day Adventure starts with a visit the Hermitage, followed by a cruise along the city’s famous waterways and a visit to the iconic onion-domed Church of the Savior on Blood. On your second day, you’ll tour the grand Catherine Palace in nearby Pushkin, and the Yusupov Palace, famous as the site of the assassination of the mystic Rasputin. On the final day you’ll travel to Peterhof, home of Peter the Great’s Grand Palace, with its lavish interiors and its gardens with elaborate fountains overlooking the Gulf of Finland.
If you prefer to book individual excursions, you’d still do well to make the Hermitage your introduction to St. Petersburg. During the Hermitage Museum with Gold Room excursion, you’ll admire the Throne Room, Great Throne Hall, and Armorial Hall as well as art by great masters including da Vinci, Raphael, and Rembrandt. A highlight is the collection of Scythian and Greek pieces in gold.
This evening the Cruise Global, Nights Local
series features a variety show of folk dances and songs—along with plenty of vodkas and traditional snacks—at Troika restaurant, a local institution famous for its elaborate interiors.