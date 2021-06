Day 5

Take a Break in Nature

Bermuda has many beautiful natural attractions, including a number of caves that pockmark the island. Some of the best are the Crystal and Fantasy Caves in Bailey Bay, where an experienced guide can take you on a walking tour to shimmering underground pools. Above ground, the Bermuda Railway Trail is a popular spot for hiking and biking. The historic, scenic path offers great scenery and the chance to spot local birds and other wildlife. For even more animals, head to the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum, and Zoo which houses more than 300 birds, reptiles and mammals, along with 200 species of fish. And families should try the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute, which has great hands-on learning activities for kids.