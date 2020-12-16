What to See in the South of Greece

Greece’s Peloponnesian Peninsula is a land of ancient ruins, delicious food, and spectacular sunsets. It can be hard to decide what to see, especially when you only have a week or two! From Corinth to Olympia, Sparti to Kalamata, your historical tour of southern Greece is as easy as picking names from a map. If you get the chance to range further afield, charter a boat into the Aegean to visit the islands of Mykonos and Santorini.