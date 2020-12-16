What to See in the South of Greece
Greece’s Peloponnesian Peninsula is a land of ancient ruins, delicious food, and spectacular sunsets. It can be hard to decide what to see, especially when you only have a week or two! From Corinth to Olympia, Sparti to Kalamata, your historical tour of southern Greece is as easy as picking names from a map. If you get the chance to range further afield, charter a boat into the Aegean to visit the islands of Mykonos and Santorini.
Ημεροβίγλι, Imerovigli 847 00, Greece
We were glad we stayed in Imerovigli when we visited Santorini because it kept us away from the crowds in Oia, and gave us the chance to eat at places like Anogi. Everything about it was pleasant: the patio, the friendly, efficient service, the...
Greece, Akrotiri 847 00, Greece
On a day tour of Santorini, our guide brought us to this little shop and restaurant in Akrotiri. Well, really it's in the middle of a field outside of Akrotiri. Anna, the owner, greeted us, and everyone, warmly, and within seconds we were...
Ημεροβίγλι, Thira 847 00, Greece
Imerovigli is the little town at the highest point on Santorini. As evening approached, we didn't want to stray far from our balcony at Langas Villas, which offered sunset views that dreams are made of. Luckily, this restaurant was right across...
13 Agiou Gerasimou, Mykonos Town, Mykonos 846 00, Greece
Before catching the first boat to Delos, we wanted to grab some breakfast. Wandering up from the old port, we were lucky enough to stumble across this place. The cases were full of pastries of all kinds, and the friendly young baker, whose facial...
Dio-Olympos 270 65, Greece
Even the most experienced visitor of ancient ruins has to think Olympia is pretty cool. To walk beneath the arched entrance to the original Olympic stadium? How can you not take your place at the ancient starting line as if you're about to sprint...
If you believe in taking the scenic route, you'll have a tough time finding a better one than this. The road from Sparti to Kalamata snakes along beneath limestone peaks, then climbs into the cool highlands, which offer beautiful vistas, before...
Monemvasia 230 70, Greece
This place could serve horrible food and still be worth visiting because of its lovely patio. Some tables sit under leafy trellises, while ours was out in the open air, looking out over the sea. And the food is good! Solid takes on traditional...
Κάστρο Μονεμβασιάς, Monemvasia 230 70, Greece
The village of Monemvasia is a magical place. No cars. Just a few narrow cobblestone streets that lead through this village carved into the rock walls of an island, looking out at the sea. The main square is just about perfect. A church, lovely...
Mystras 231 00, Greece
After exploring the historic site of Mystras, we were hungry and hot. The Mystras Inn offered a shady place to sit, friendly service, and solid, classic Greek dishes. The Greek salad was fresh and flavorful, the stuffed tomatoes were just hearty...
Mystras 231 00, Greece
In a country full of beautiful historic sites, this may have been my favorite to explore. It has so much: a beautiful hilltop setting that offers views for miles; ruins that you can clamber over; restored Byzantine churches with incredible fresco...
Epidavrou Tripolis, Epidavros 210 52, Greece
The theater at Epidaurus is remarkable for many reasons. It's the best preserved ancient Greek theater. It's in such good shape that they still hold performances there every summer. Try to time your visit to one. The acoustics are incredible. And...
Corinth 200 07, Greece
Just across from the mainland, the ancient ruins at Corinth are a must-visit at the outset of any exploration of Greece's Peloponnese. But don't neglect to take the short drive up the hill to explore the ruined fort of Acrocorinth. It's a pretty...
