7 Ways to Go Off the Beaten Path in Greece

Glorious Greece—birthplace of democracy home of the world’s healthiest diet and 227 inhabited islands—is (justly) celebrated for its ancient Acropolis and spectacular sites such as Santorini and Mykonos. However, travelers who get off the beaten track will discover the country’s pristine nature via idyllic and less-crowded seaside resorts and lesser-known historic sites that are ideal for adventure or relaxation.

From unique culinary experiences to under-the-radar cultural destinations, year-round activities, and wellness retreats, seek out another, more authentic side of the country famed for filoxenia (love of strangers).

Celebrate Easter in Kerkyra

Corfu

Better known as Corfu to most visitors, Kerkyra is the charming Ionian island that’s renowned throughout Greece for its riotous Easter celebrations. Festivities kick off on Palm Sunday with a procession of philharmonic bands honoring Saint Spyridon, the island’s patron saint.

Joining in the solemn majesty of Good Friday, when locals carry Epitaphs (biers decorated with fresh flowers) around town accompanied by live bands to commemorate Christ’s descent from the cross, is an unforgettable occasion. On Easter Sunday, Corfiots hurl water-filled clay pots called botides from their balconies before feasting on spit-roast lamb to culminate the event. While Corfu’s Easter events are spectacular, many other traditions surrounding the holiday elsewhere in Greece are rewarding experiences, too.

Follow wine trails in Monemvasia and beyond

Monemvasia Courtesy of Visit Greece

From retsina (white wine with pine resin, currently being reinvented in modern vineyards) to the sweet wine called malvasia from Monemvasia that’s mentioned in works by Shakespeare, Greece is one of the world’s oldest wine-producing regions. Discover another side of local life while sipping with vintners who are reimagining ancient winemaking as you hop from vineyard to vineyard along Greece’s waymarked wine trails. To immerse yourself literally in local life, join a traditional grape harvest and stomp on grapes in a patiri (wine press) before toasting to a successful harvest with wine and meze.

Go caving in Crete

Crete is Greece’s largest island, renowned for its Minoan Palace of Knossos near Heraklion, other archaeological sites, and caves. Hundreds of glorious grottos dot inland Crete. Melidoni Cave, where villagers fought the Ottoman Turks during the Greek War of Independence in 1824, is a fascinating labyrinth of underground chambers. Sfendoni Cave, found in the foothills of Mount Psiloritis, is the largest on the island and features spectacular rock formations. According to legend, Diktean Cave on the Lasithi plateau is where Zeus was born. The best way to visit caves in Crete is to contact the Speleological Club of Crete.

Hike and eat at traditional tavernas in the Pindus Mountains

Home to traditional villages and more than 160 ancient arched stone bridges, the pristine Pindus Mountains are great for hiking, from leisurely strolls to challenging treks. Roads are small, and traffic is rare in this area of Epirus in northwestern Greece. Charming lost-in-the-past towns, vast mirror-calm lakes, and tavernas serving traditional meals fill the Zagori region on the forested slopes of Mount Tymfi.

Zagori’s hearty food is well known. Order the pites, pies stuffed with everything from fish and macaroni to meat and mushrooms—best served in koutoukis, small tavernas serving home-cooked fare.

Mountain bike Epirus

For an epic adventure far from the crowds, go mountain biking in the remote region of Epirus, where the thrilling Epirus Mountainbike Challenge takes place each year in spring. From Mount Tymfi’s dense forests and mirror-clear lakes to the stunning scenery surrounding the nine-mile-long Vikos Gorge, this region close to Vikos-Aoos National Park will thrill adrenaline seekers and those who prefer cycling at a slower pace. A natural paradise surrounded by dense forest and majestic mountains, the charming town of Konitsa makes an ideal base for a mountain bike adventure.

Ski Arachova and discover Metsovo culture

Known as Greece’s “Winter Mykonos” because of its lively nightlife scene and proximity to Greece’s largest downhill ski resort, the town of Arachova in the foothills of Mount Parnassos is a glamorous destination with fewer crowds and a more authentic side of local life. Metsovo is another mountain destination loved by Greeks, a few hours’ drive from Arachova.

In the heart of a region inhabited by Greece’s nomadic Vlachs, the village of Metsovo centers around its main plateia (square), lined with cozy tavernas serving spicy loukanika sausages, herb-smoked metsovone cheese, and agriogourouni wild boar stew. The town is the ancestral home of the philanthropic Averoff family behind countless local projects, including the Katogi Averoff winery and hotel and the Averoff gallery showcasing work by some of the 19th and 20th century’s best Greek artists.

Attend a yoga retreat in the Ionian Islands

Corfu Courtesy of Visit Greece

Famous for balmy turquoise waters and soft sand beaches, the Ionian islands are the perfect place to soothe your soul, find health-focused activities, and care for yourself with wellness treatments. Zakynthos, the land of the legendary god of light and healing, Apollo, is a magnet for travelers seeking bliss on beautiful beaches. Cosmopolitan Corfu’s stylish resorts and modern spas are ideal for cocooning. For natural, budget-friendly health therapies, head to Lefkada, where entry to mineral-rich hot springs—said to cure everything from eczema to depression—is affordable or free.

