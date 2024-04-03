These 12 New Greek Hotels Are Opening Before Peak Summer Season—Here’s What They’re Like

For many travelers, Greece is synonymous with summer. There’s the irresistible sensation of cool Aegean waters on hot, sun-soaked skin, the cacophony of cicadas in the trees, and the exuberant joy of being in a place that comes alive with a unique energy in the middle of the year.

Summer in Greece is also when the crowds descend, the temperatures on the mainland can shoot up to unbearable levels, and the prices on popular islands skyrocket. But if you travel in spring and early summer, you can avoid most of that. This year, new hotels are popping up across the country, while some much-loved, well-established properties are reemerging with new rooms, restaurants, and guest experiences. Here are the 12 places we have our eyes on in Greece for an early crowd-free getaway this year.

Santo Mine Oia Suites, Santorini, opening April

The main pool at Santo Mine Oia Suites in Greece Courtesy of Santo Mine Oia Suites

The new all-suite, adults-only Santo Mine Oia Suites is carved into cliffs, part of an old stone mine with far-reaching views across the azure Ammoudi Bay. The hotel’s 37 suites, all with private pools or Jacuzzis, reflect the island’s rugged landscapes but are softened by green roofs, warm wood details, and local stone. The picturesque village of Oia is easy to walk to, but you may find it hard to tear yourself away from the dreamy Aegean views and dramatic sunsets from Santo Mine’s peaceful hilltop location. From $450

Parga Beach Resort, Parga, reopening April

A more affordable option than many of Greece’s coastal resorts, the family-friendly Parga Beach Resort, set amid lush gardens filled with centuries-old olive trees in the northwest of the country, reopens for this summer season with a new restaurant, Kokona, that focuses on the culinary heritage of the Epirus Coast. It also has a new swimming pool, a kids’ club, and 43 new suites, including the Aura suites with private pools, sun terraces, and loads of space for relaxation or play. From $153

Grecotel Cape Sounio, Attica, reopening May

A 45-minute drive south of Athens lies a reputed resort in a spectacular pine-clad location between two beaches: the Grecotel Cape Sounio, which reopens this spring after a complete transformation, now with renovated rooms, new light-filled villas with pools, and new restaurants. What remains the same, though, is the incredible views of the clifftop ruins of the Temple of Poseidon a short drive away. Don’t feel like leaving the resort’s sublime surrounds? Gaze at the ruins from the infinity pool instead. From $408

Gundari, Folegandros, opening May

The private veranda of a sea view room at Gundari in Greece Courtesy of Gundari

On the small, rugged island of Folegandros, Gundari makes its debut with 27 suites and villas, all with pools, and all inspired by the wild beauty of the island. Stone and wood architecture and native plants combine to create a mood of serenity that encourages simply staring out at the blue waters on the horizon for hours. At the clifftop spa, treatments focus on native herbs and tonics, and many ingredients in the restaurant come from Gundari’s organic garden. Don’t miss the bar, designed as a vinyl listening space inspired by Japanese jazz kissatens. From $482

Odera Tinos, opening May

A double room with a sea view at Odera Tinos in Greece Courtesy of Odera Tinos

Sitting on the edge of a secluded bay on tranquil Tinos, the 77-room Odera captures the island’s culture and traditions in every facet, from its architecture and interior design to its cuisine and experiences. There’s a focus on Cycladic ingredients and flavors in the restaurant and bars, and the hotel can arrange hiking, fishing, and marble-carving workshops, as well as cruises along the island’s coast on a private boat. From $360

One&Only Kéa Island, opening May

The terrace of a guest room at One&Only Kéa Island Courtesy of One&Only Kéa Island

Lovely little Kéa Island seems like a secret. Only 30 minutes away from Athens’s Lavrio port by boat, it remains surprisingly less visited by travelers who prefer to hop on a plane to its more famous Cycladic neighbors. The arrival of the new One&Only Kéa Island this May, a sister to the recently opened One&Only Aesthesis on the Athens Riviera, might be about to change all that. With 63 villas, all boasting private pools (and 40 private homes for those who don’t ever want to check out), the resort will have two restaurants, a cantilevered bar built into the cliffs, and dazzling views of the Aegean. From $2,700

DEOS Mykonos, opening May

DEOS Mykonos is located on a secluded hilltop in the town of Mykonos. Courtesy of DEOS Mykonos

Sitting on a hilltop above Mykonos Town, DEOS Mykonos is blessed with mesmerizing views of the island’s famous windmills, the atmospheric old harbor, and the neighboring islands. The town is just a short walk away, but on the hotel’s terrace, the mood is calm and serene. Interiors combine earthy tones and natural textures, pergolas provide shade on sunny terraces, and spa treatments are infused with locally sourced botanicals. It’s a slice of peace and tranquility on an island that—at times—is anything but. From $596

Phāea Blue Palace, Crete, opening May

Accommodations at Phāea Blue Palace, opening in May 2024

Crete’s Phāea Blue Palace opens in May 2024 after a complete reinvention that has split the original 250-room Blue Palace hotel in two. Coming next year is a Rosewood Hotels resort, but new for this year are the 47 bungalows and suites of Phāea Blue Palace, a peaceful, intimate escape in the east of the island. Drawing inspiration from Cretan heritage and its spectacular surroundings, the hotel features artworks and immersive island experiences, like classic-car tours, Greek cooking lessons, and sailing on a traditional fishing boat. From $340

91 Athens Riviera, opening June

Located in the seaside Voula neighborhood, 91 Athens Riviera is bringing a glamping experience to the Athens Riviera with 28 cabana tents, some with plunge pools, scattered along the beach and throughout the private gardens. The seaside resort will also be home to Barbarossa, the perennially popular restaurant on Paros that’s a summer destination in and of itself for dancing on tables and twirling white napkins in the air. From $846

King Jason Zante, Zakynthos, opening June

The contemporary architecture and muted tones of the adults-only King Jason Zante are a fitting counterpoint to the lush forests and shimmering blue seas of Zakynthos. Light-filled swim-up suites have direct access to a large freeform pool, and the resort’s restaurants offer Peruvian and Levantine flavors, should you tire of Greek cuisine (as unlikely as that may seem). Pita-making classes, olive-leaf tea ceremonies, and daily yoga sessions are available, and island experiences like horseback riding through the nearby forest, snorkeling in the Ionian Sea, and boat trips to quiet coves can be arranged. From $630

Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Hotel, reopening June

Patmos Aktis will reopen as a Luxury Collection Hotel in Greece in June 2024. Courtesy of Patmos Aktis

On the peaceful island of Patmos in the Dodecanese island group, where volcanic landscapes meet golden sands, the 56-room Patmos Aktis will reopen in June 2024 after an extensive renovation under the banner of Marriott’s Luxury Collection. There’s a new swimming pool to dive into, of course. The tranquil rooms and suites are inspired by the island’s heritage and traditions, and at the redesigned Plefsis, classic taverna dishes and local seafood are served right on the water. From $306

Yfēs, Kythnos, opening June

Kythnos beckons travelers with more than 90 beaches, most blissfully crowd-free. Less than two hours by boat from Athens, it’s another island that receives relatively few visitors, so it’s a peaceful early summer escape. Yfēs’s serene stone-hewn rooms sit on a hillside overlooking Flambouria Bay and its pretty little chapel, and the hotel offers opportunities to dive into the island’s culture, with visits to pottery workshops, local events, and sails around the Kythnos coast. From $234