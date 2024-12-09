Where to Travel in 2025 According to Your Astrological Sign

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite from the world or the action-packed adventure of a lifetime, the world is full of beautiful places to visit. If you’re struggling to pinpoint the best place to set your travel sights on, why not turn to the stars for some guidance?
Afar spoke with KJ Atlas, an astrologer who specializes in astrocartography—the astrology of travel—to provide insight into where in the world each zodiac sign should look to make the most of 2025. Atlas considers concepts like retrogrades (periods when a planet moves backward, usually indicating disruption) and trines (periods when two planets are roughly 120 degrees apart, signifying harmony and opportunity) to make recommendations for each sign.
Aries
March 21–April 19
Aries is usually a fast-paced sign, but Atlas notes, “Saturn enters into your sign in 2025 to teach you a thing or two about patience; it’s a good idea to start nurturing your nervous system with a cultural reset.” She suggests a relaxing trip to Greece (such as the islands of Hydra or Naxos) could be the peaceful trip you need to stay grounded.
Best dates to travel
February, after Mars exits its retrograde, or October, after the Libra eclipse.
Taurus
April 20–May 20
Taurus signs can be creatures of habit. But with Uranus, the planet of disruption, ending its journey in Taurus, Atlas suggests a trip to the Netherlands to try something new and step out of your comfort zone. “Expose yourself to cultural delights you might have steered away from just a few years ago,” she says.
Best dates to travel
Travel between July 7 and November 8 to enjoy the reprieve of Uranus leaving your sign.
Gemini
May 21–June 20
Gemini has undergone significant growth in the last year. Atlas encourages the air sign to reap the rewards of their personal journey with a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. “A trip to southern coastal Italy will rejuvenate and stimulate you in the best ways,” she says. “Take a cooking class and drive around the coastal mountains in a cute rental.”
Best dates to travel
A birthday trip in May or early June to celebrate the last few weeks of Jupiter in your sign. Avoid traveling during periods when Mercury, your ruling planet, is in retrograde.
Cancer
June 21–July 22
“[India], a nation rich with culture and history, with hundreds of languages and many different religious backgrounds, will be the perfect dose of expansion for you in a year where Jupiter, the planet of growth, will be traveling through your sign,” says Atlas. Visiting historic sites like the Taj Mahal can open your perspective to something new.
Best dates to travel
Anytime after June 9, once Jupiter has moved into Cancer.
Leo
July 23–August 22
You know you’re fierce, but this year will push you to undergo a personal transformation—embrace your inner lion with a safari trip to Tanzania. “Capture this sacred moment in time by slowing down and observing the wild around you,” encourages Atlas. Connecting with nature in this way can amaze and center you in ways you never imagined.
Best dates to travel
Sagittarius season, from November 22 to December 21.
Virgo
August 23–September 22
You deserve a getaway to someplace relaxing, and Switzerland could be precisely what you need this year. “As an Earth sign, you will appreciate the natural beauty, outdoor activities, and earthly delights like chocolate and cheese straight from the source,” says Atlas. You’ll feel right at home with the Swiss tendency toward formality and politeness.
Best dates to travel
Taurus season (April 20th–May 21st). Avoid traveling during the Virgo eclipses, as well as when Mercury, your ruling planet, is in retrograde.
Libra
September 23–October 22
Libras, you’ve navigated some major decisions that have required you to let go. Now, it’s time to start fresh and clear your mind—and a trip to Japan to visit the cherry blossoms could prove to be the reset you need this year. As a sign ruled by Venus, no one has a higher appreciation of beauty, so bask in the glow of all that Japan has to offer.
Best dates to travel
May 1 to May 31, as Jupiter forms a supportive trine to your sign.
Scorpio
October 23–November 21
A visit to the city of Central Mexico is the perfect trip for Scorpios this year. “As someone who can appreciate darkness and transformation, go during October to catch the monarch migration or Día de los Muertos celebrations,” says Atlas.
Best dates to travel
October or early November for seasonal festivities, or celebrate the winter holidays abroad in December.
Sagittarius
November 22–December 21
As the “traveler” of the zodiac, you may feel you’ve seen it all—but changing your mindset from chasing an adrenaline rush to basking in the beauty and spiritual awe of a new place, such as Cappadocia, Türkiye, is a must for 2025. “Fly[ing] in a hot air balloon over the ‘Fairy Chimneys’ will be something you’ll never forget,” Atlas says.
Best dates to travel
Gemini season (May 21 to June 22). Avoid Mercury in retrograde in your sign (November 9 to November 29).
Capricorn
December 22–January 19
Now that Pluto has finally left your sign, Capricorns deserve a chance to let loose in a country like Monaco. “As an Earth sign, you will appreciate the contrast between the intricate architecture and lush gardens,” says Atlas. She suggests making your trip equally restful and playful—book a spa day to decompress.
Best dates to travel
Late January when Mars is retrograde, forcing you to slow down work-wise. Virgo season (August 22 to September 21) is also recommended.
Aquarius
January 20–February 18
Now that Pluto, the planet of transformation, has entered your sign, Atlas suggests setting your travel sights on a place that supports soul evolution and development. “The Andes are steeped in rich culture and spiritual traditions, which will stoke your curious nature.” Don’t neglect your humanitarian side while you’re there—make the land even better than when you found it.
Best dates to travel
April to May is an excellent time for introspection, rest, and cultural expansion.
Pisces
February 19–March 20
Saturn, the planet of boundaries and restrictions, has been in your sign for the past few years—as it moves out in 2025, you deserve to celebrate in a big way. “Give yourself the gift of awe at the pyramids of Giza [in Egypt],” says Atlas. “You deserve the trip of a lifetime.”
Best dates to travel
Cancer season (June 20–July 22). Avoid traveling during Venus retrograde in Pisces during March and April, and during the eclipses in your sign in September.