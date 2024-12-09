Where to Travel in 2025 According to Your Astrological Sign

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite from the world or the action-packed adventure of a lifetime, the world is full of beautiful places to visit. If you’re struggling to pinpoint the best place to set your travel sights on, why not turn to the stars for some guidance?

Afar spoke with KJ Atlas, an astrologer who specializes in astrocartography—the astrology of travel—to provide insight into where in the world each zodiac sign should look to make the most of 2025. Atlas considers concepts like retrogrades (periods when a planet moves backward, usually indicating disruption) and trines (periods when two planets are roughly 120 degrees apart, signifying harmony and opportunity) to make recommendations for each sign.

Greece is one of the recommended destinations for Aries signs in 2025. Photo by Pedro Szekely/Flickr

Aries

March 21–April 19

Aries is usually a fast-paced sign, but Atlas notes, “Saturn enters into your sign in 2025 to teach you a thing or two about patience; it’s a good idea to start nurturing your nervous system with a cultural reset.” She suggests a relaxing trip to Greece (such as the islands of Hydra or Naxos) could be the peaceful trip you need to stay grounded.

Best dates to travel

February, after Mars exits its retrograde, or October, after the Libra eclipse.

Taurus signs should consider the Netherlands in the summer and fall months of 2025. Photo by Shutterstock

Taurus

April 20–May 20

Taurus signs can be creatures of habit. But with Uranus, the planet of disruption, ending its journey in Taurus, Atlas suggests a trip to the Netherlands to try something new and step out of your comfort zone. “Expose yourself to cultural delights you might have steered away from just a few years ago,” she says.

Best dates to travel

Travel between July 7 and November 8 to enjoy the reprieve of Uranus leaving your sign.

The Amalfi Coast is a nearly 35-mile-long region in Campania, Italy. Courtesy of Terrance Klassen/age fotostock

Gemini

May 21–June 20

Gemini has undergone significant growth in the last year. Atlas encourages the air sign to reap the rewards of their personal journey with a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. “A trip to southern coastal Italy will rejuvenate and stimulate you in the best ways,” she says. “Take a cooking class and drive around the coastal mountains in a cute rental.”

Best dates to travel

A birthday trip in May or early June to celebrate the last few weeks of Jupiter in your sign. Avoid traveling during periods when Mercury, your ruling planet, is in retrograde.

It’s impossible not to be wowed by the intricate details that line nearly every surface of the Taj Mahal. Photo by Billie Cohen

Cancer

June 21–July 22

“[India], a nation rich with culture and history, with hundreds of languages and many different religious backgrounds, will be the perfect dose of expansion for you in a year where Jupiter, the planet of growth, will be traveling through your sign,” says Atlas. Visiting historic sites like the Taj Mahal can open your perspective to something new.

Best dates to travel

Anytime after June 9, once Jupiter has moved into Cancer.

Tanzania is home to plains teeming with wildlife, coastal ruins from a bygone colonial era, palm-fringed beaches, and archaeological discoveries. Courtesy of Tyler Gross/age fotostock

Leo

July 23–August 22

You know you’re fierce, but this year will push you to undergo a personal transformation—embrace your inner lion with a safari trip to Tanzania. “Capture this sacred moment in time by slowing down and observing the wild around you,” encourages Atlas. Connecting with nature in this way can amaze and center you in ways you never imagined.

Best dates to travel

Sagittarius season, from November 22 to December 21.

Switzerland is beautiful and intends to stay that way. Photo by Jonny Bierman

Virgo

August 23–September 22

You deserve a getaway to someplace relaxing, and Switzerland could be precisely what you need this year. “As an Earth sign, you will appreciate the natural beauty, outdoor activities, and earthly delights like chocolate and cheese straight from the source,” says Atlas. You’ll feel right at home with the Swiss tendency toward formality and politeness.

Best dates to travel

Taurus season (April 20th–May 21st). Avoid traveling during the Virgo eclipses, as well as when Mercury, your ruling planet, is in retrograde.

Japan is striking in all seasons—but it blossoms during spring. Courtesy of age fototstock

Libra

September 23–October 22

Libras, you’ve navigated some major decisions that have required you to let go. Now, it’s time to start fresh and clear your mind—and a trip to Japan to visit the cherry blossoms could prove to be the reset you need this year. As a sign ruled by Venus, no one has a higher appreciation of beauty, so bask in the glow of all that Japan has to offer.

Best dates to travel

May 1 to May 31, as Jupiter forms a supportive trine to your sign.

Día de los Muertos celebrations in Mexico commemorate the cycle of life by honoring the deceased. Courtesy of Mexico Tourism Board

Scorpio

October 23–November 21

A visit to the city of Central Mexico is the perfect trip for Scorpios this year. “As someone who can appreciate darkness and transformation, go during October to catch the monarch migration or Día de los Muertos celebrations,” says Atlas.

Best dates to travel

October or early November for seasonal festivities, or celebrate the winter holidays abroad in December.

Sagittarius signs should take to the skies on a trip to Cappadocia. Courtesy of Go Türkiye

Sagittarius

November 22–December 21

As the “traveler” of the zodiac, you may feel you’ve seen it all—but changing your mindset from chasing an adrenaline rush to basking in the beauty and spiritual awe of a new place, such as Cappadocia, Türkiye, is a must for 2025. “Fly[ing] in a hot air balloon over the ‘Fairy Chimneys’ will be something you’ll never forget,” Atlas says.

Best dates to travel

Gemini season (May 21 to June 22). Avoid Mercury in retrograde in your sign (November 9 to November 29).

Capricorns in need of a relaxing escape should travel to Monaco. Photo by Nancy Pauwels/Shutterstock

Capricorn

December 22–January 19

Now that Pluto has finally left your sign, Capricorns deserve a chance to let loose in a country like Monaco. “As an Earth sign, you will appreciate the contrast between the intricate architecture and lush gardens,” says Atlas. She suggests making your trip equally restful and playful—book a spa day to decompress.

Best dates to travel

Late January when Mars is retrograde, forcing you to slow down work-wise. Virgo season (August 22 to September 21) is also recommended.

Aquarius signs should visit the western side of South America to explore the Andes mountains. Photo by Ronedya/Shutterstock

Aquarius

January 20–February 18

Now that Pluto, the planet of transformation, has entered your sign, Atlas suggests setting your travel sights on a place that supports soul evolution and development. “The Andes are steeped in rich culture and spiritual traditions, which will stoke your curious nature.” Don’t neglect your humanitarian side while you’re there—make the land even better than when you found it.

Best dates to travel

April to May is an excellent time for introspection, rest, and cultural expansion.

Why wait for the 2027 eclipse to visit Egypt? Courtesy of Fynn Schmidt/Unsplash

Pisces

February 19–March 20

Saturn, the planet of boundaries and restrictions, has been in your sign for the past few years—as it moves out in 2025, you deserve to celebrate in a big way. “Give yourself the gift of awe at the pyramids of Giza [in Egypt],” says Atlas. “You deserve the trip of a lifetime.”

Best dates to travel

Cancer season (June 20–July 22). Avoid traveling during Venus retrograde in Pisces during March and April, and during the eclipses in your sign in September.