October 22, 2024

This Is the Perfect Travel Destination for Water Lovers

Dive, sail, and surf in this dreamy destination’s clear blue water.

Kefalonia

Kefalonia

Courtesy of Visit Greece

Blessed with the Mediterranean’s longest coastline on the mainland and surrounded by 6,000 islands—of which only 227 are inhabited—Greece’s pristine seascapes, golden-sand beaches, water sports activities, and stylish resorts offer the perfect holiday for water lovers. From scuba diving in the Ionian Islands to sailing in the Peloponnese or adventures at resorts renowned for their water sports, here’s how to enjoy water thrills in Greece.

Scuba diving in the Ionian Islands

Blessed with unspoiled waters, teeming with marine fauna and countless marine reserves, the Ionian Islands are ideal for scuba diving. With dive sites suitable for amateur divers and more experienced sea-goers, Corfu’s northern coast has plentiful underwater caves and limestone reefs where you can often spot endangered loggerhead turtles and sinuous moray eels.

The National Marine Park of Zakynthos in Laganas Bay is another celebrated destination for venturing underwater. Highlights include stalagmite- and stalactite-studded underwater caves, cathedral-like rock formations, and waters filled with octopus, lobsters, and other marine fauna. On the islands of Lefkada and Kefalonia, you can go on exhilarating dives to see historic shipwrecks. (Pro tip: most local dive operators offer Padi dive courses for beginners.)

Explore pristine marine reserves

Greece’s marine parks have plenty to enthrall visitors of all ages. One of Europe’s largest protected marine areas, the 4,606-square-foot National Marine Park of Alonissos, home to endangered Mediterranean monk seals, also has Greece’s first underwater museum. It’s known as Greece’s “Parthenon of Shipwrecks,” with exhibits including the remains of a merchant vessel that sank here in the 5th century C.E.

The National Marine Park of Zakynthos, among the Mediterranean’s most critical areas for nesting loggerhead turtles, stretches from Laganas’ beach-lined bay to Marathonisi, Pelouso, and Strofades islands. You can visit Marathonisi, known as Turtle Island, on a boat excursion from Laganas, Agios Sostis, and Keri. Keep your distance from the turtles to help protect and preserve these rare creatures.

Sail the Saronic Islands and the Peloponnese

The Peloponnese

The Peloponnese

Courtesy of Visit Greece

What better way to explore Greece than by private yacht? Imagine gliding across sparkling waters between the seven idyllic atolls of the Saronic island group near Athens. With countless modern marinas and plenty of well-organized port facilities, this region is perfect for sailors of all abilities. Aegina, Poros, Hydra, and Spetses (within easy reach of the Acropolis) are the most popular sailing destinations. For a historic site, head to Salamis, the largest island in the group and the setting of a significant battle in the 5th century B.C.E. when the Greek navy defeated the Persians.

Windsurfing in Lefkada

Lefkada

Lefkada

Courtesy of Visit Greece

The Ionian island of Lefkada is famed for its silky sand beaches and clear waters, and it’s one of the world’s best windsurfing spots. Surrounded on three sides by high mountains, Vassiliki Beach on the island’s southern side is beloved by all types of windsurfers, while the blue waters and soft sands of Milos Beach attract fans of the sport who prefer freeriding, slalom flying, and freestyling. Kitesurfers flock to Agios Giannis, a two-mile-long beach close to the town of Lefkada, where thermal winds (warm air from the land) blow most days between April and September. Most major resorts around the island rent stand-up paddleboards and other water sports equipment.

Relax in hot springs and spa resorts

Water babies and wellness seekers will love the many mineral-rich hot springs throughout Greece, in use since antiquity and said to heal everything from arthritis to eczema. Some of the more popular spots for soaking include Pozar at the foot of Mount Kaimaktsalan, where the hot waters gush into outdoor pools; Vouliagmeni’s picturesque lake filled with geothermally heated waters near Athens; and Edipsos on the island of Evia with hot spring streams running in the middle of the street. You’ll find countless well-appointed hot spring-fed complexes and resorts with modern spas, hydrotherapy circuits, and wet areas in this country where wellness is a way of life.

Raft the Voidomatis River

From the Arachthos River in Epirus to the Alfios River in Arcadia, Greece is a magnet for adrenaline fans who love rafting. Suitable for all skill levels, one of the most thrilling rides is along the Voidomatis River at the heart of the National Park of Vikos-Aoos.

This pristine turquoise river thunders through the Vikos Gorge (dubbed Greece’s Grand Canyon because of its size), glides past the traditional Zagorochoria villages, and sweeps by the magnificent Agioi Anargyroi monastery to end near the ancient arches of Kato Kleidonia bridge. For total immersion in the local area, stay in one of the guesthouses and small hotels in Ioannina, Konitsa, or the Zagorochoria villages.

Want to discover more water activities in Greece? Sign up for Visit Greece’s newsletters or follow @VisitGreecegr.

