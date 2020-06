The Check In: New and Restored Hotels Raising the Roof(tops)

What could be better than a roof-deck experience, complete with lounge furniture, a fully stocked bar, and panoramic views? We know what: when you’re also an elevator-ride away from your own private room with a comfy bed. From Boston’s Seaport area to the island of Santorini, we’ve handpicked a collection of new and reborn hotels with top-level decks that will leave you feeling on top of the world.

Domestic Decks

The rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago Photo courtesy of LondonHouse Chicago

Here in the United States, theis opening its doors for the first time this spring, housed within a new 22-story glass tower and the old London Guarantee Building. With the unveiling of this modern-meets-historic property comes Chicago ’s only tri-level bar and rooftop, LH . Atop the first floor's indoor bar is the outdoor terrace, complete with lounge furniture for outdoor dining and drinking. And the top level boasts a beaux arts dome, The Cupola, that brings private dining to a whole new level (literally).

Located on the Seaport’s waterfront, The Envoy Boston is making a splash on the East Coast. Although it just opened last summer, this luxury hotel quickly became known for its retro-yet-elegant furnishings (bicycle TV stands; over-the-top chandeliers), sophisticated brunch, and, last but not least, one of Boston’s best rooftop hangouts. Opening this month for the season, the Lookout Rooftop and Bar reveals views of the city’s skyline and harbor, where guests and non-guests alike can sit back and sip on a top-notch cocktail. And from this point on, the rooftop will be open year-round to the public, not just in the warmer months. The hotel will be kickstarting its new continuous status with the launch of Cape-Cod based company South Hollow Spirits' latest concoction, Dry Line Gin.