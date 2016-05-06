Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels>News and Openings

The Check In: New and Restored Hotels Raising the Roof(tops)

By Nicoletta Richardson

May 6, 2016

The terrace pool at Grace Santorini in Greece 

Photo courtesy of Grace Santorini

The terrace pool at Grace Santorini in Greece 

These top-level properties are the places to stay.

What could be better than a roof-deck experience, complete with lounge furniture, a fully stocked bar, and panoramic views? We know what: when you’re also an elevator-ride away from your own private room with a comfy bed. From Boston’s Seaport area to the island of Santorini, we’ve handpicked a collection of new and reborn hotels with top-level decks that will leave you feeling on top of the world.

Domestic Decks

The rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago
The rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago
Photo courtesy of LondonHouse Chicago
Here in the United States, the LondonHouse Chicago is opening its doors for the first time this spring, housed within a new 22-story glass tower and the old London Guarantee Building. With the unveiling of this modern-meets-historic property comes Chicago’s only tri-level bar and rooftop, LH. Atop the first floor's indoor bar is the outdoor terrace, complete with lounge furniture for outdoor dining and drinking. And the top level boasts a beaux arts dome, The Cupola, that brings private dining to a whole new level (literally).

Located on the Seaport’s waterfront, The Envoy Boston is making a splash on the East Coast. Although it just opened last summer, this luxury hotel quickly became known for its retro-yet-elegant furnishings (bicycle TV stands; over-the-top chandeliers), sophisticated brunch, and, last but not least, one of Boston’s best rooftop hangouts. Opening this month for the season, the Lookout Rooftop and Bar reveals views of the city’s skyline and harbor, where guests and non-guests alike can sit back and sip on a top-notch cocktail. And from this point on, the rooftop will be open year-round to the public, not just in the warmer months. The hotel will be kickstarting its new continuous status with the launch of Cape-Cod based company South Hollow Spirits' latest concoction, Dry Line Gin.

The Nest rooftop at Thompson Seattle in Washington
The Nest rooftop at Thompson Seattle in Washington
Photo courtesy of Thompson Seattle

Over on the West Coast, the 158-room Thompson Seattle is making its grand debut early next month and taking the title of the city’s tallest rooftop lounge with The Nest. Perched above the 12th floor, the rooftop has unobstructed views of Puget Sound and the nearby Olympic Mountain Range. The deck layout mimics intimate living room settings, with each seating area set off by plants and fire pits. In addition to craft cocktails and small bites, the hotel’s culinary team will offer a tableside cart offering various services, from oyster shucking to carving stations. There will even be live cooking demonstrations with built-in burners.

International Platforms

Sitting on the coast in Bali, Katamama was designed by local architect Andra Matin to reflect Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage. The luxury resort’s 58 suites are filled with handwoven fabrics and mid-century furnishings, but if you’re looking for views, choose one of the Rooftop Suites. The 3,450 square-foot space includes two bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a personal rooftop terrace—accessed by a private staircase inside the suite. At the top, a daybed and Jacuzzi await, plus a grill to make a feast. 

The terrace pool at Grace Santorini in Greece
The terrace pool at Grace Santorini in Greece
Photo courtesy of Grace Santorini

Set on top of the island’s caldera, Grace Santorini overlooks the Aegean Sea and delivers breathtaking views from several levels. The newly renovated luxury hotel has three tiers of terraces: the first level for fine dining, the second for the Champagne Bar and infinity pool, and the third for the Jacuzzi and, in our opinion, the hotel’s best views of the island. Twice daily—at sunrise and sunset—yoga takes place on the hotel’s rooftop, a fitting way to start and finish the day. 

The rooftop at Porto Bay Liberdade in Lisbon, Portugal
The rooftop at Porto Bay Liberdade in Lisbon, Portugal
Photo coutesy of Porto Bay Liberdade
Over in Portugal, Lisbon has emerged as a hot travel destination. And just steps away from Avenida da Liberdade—an avenue lined with some of the city's most luxurious shops—is the new Porto Bay Liberdade: a 98-room boutique hotel by Lisbon-native architect Frederico Valsassina, who worked to preserve the historic façade while incorporating contemporary design. The roof is decked out in patio furniture, umbrellas, and wood panel flooring, embodying a natural look that doesn’t take away from surrounding city views. Stop by the bar, DECK7, for a traditional Portuguese meal (the staff recommends the Prego: a beef sandwich served on bolo do caco) and a good gin.

