9 Exclusive Experiences to Try in Greece

Home of the gods and birthplace of democracy, with shimmering seas, silk-sand beaches, fascinating cultural sites, and stunning modern resorts, Greece is ideal for travelers in search of the good life. Whether discovering pristine landscapes without another soul in sight or going on private tours of historic sites and exclusive shopping tours, when it comes to traveling in comfort and style, there’s perhaps nowhere better than glorious Greece.

Sail the Ionian Islands by private yacht

With more than 6,000 islands and only 227 of them inhabited, along with the Mediterranean’s longest coastline on the mainland, Greece is a paradise for sailing holidays. The lush and lovely Ionian islands span the well-known Corfu and Kefalonia to lesser-known atolls, including pretty Paxoi and Odysseus’ island Ithaca. With protected waters, small ports, and coves that can only reached with a yacht, this destination is idyllic for island-hopping holidays. You can find an abundance of yacht charters in Lefkada and Corfu.

Relax aboard a private yacht in Greece. Courtesy of Visit Greece

Exclusive shopping in Athens

Whether you’re a fan of antiques, looking for unique jewelry and clothing designs, or want curated art works to add to your collection back home, Athens has your shopping needs covered. Join a shopping tour with a local expert to discover local independent brands and one-of-a-kind items while meeting with Greek designers and artists.

For a self-guided experience, head to elegant areas such as Kolonaki and Kifisia, which are celebrated for their chic boutiques and designer stores. Shops and stands selling vintage items fill the cobbled streets around Athens’ famous Monastiraki flea market.

Join a VIP Acropolis tour

Tour the Acropolis privately. Sergey Borisov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crowned by its magnificent marble-pillared Parthenon, the 5th-century B.C.E. Acropolis is one of the world’s most-visited historic sites. Fortunately, the Greek Ministry of Culture now offers private tours of this world-renowned site on a 512-foot-high hill in the center of Athens. Book in advance to enjoy access without the crowds. The Acropolis Museum can also arrange private guided tours on request.

Visit spas in Zakynthos

Zakynthos Courtesy of Visit Greece

Birthplace of the Mediterranean diet and home to one of only five Blue Zone countries in the world, Greece is a magnet for wellness seekers who come to soak in mineral-rich hot springs, enjoy nourishing food, and enjoy spa hotels and resorts. Zakynthos is a haven for fans of holistic treatments looking for style and comfort. You’ll find luxurious family-friendly resorts and adults-only boutique hotels where gleaming modern spas offer options ranging from salt rooms and aromatherapy showers to thalassotherapy pools and rejuvenating body therapies. (Pro tip: many resort spas also offer day passes.)

Stay in a one-of-a-kind hotel in Crete

Luxurious hotels and resorts dot the island of Crete, stretching some 160 miles from Chania’s Venetian port and labyrinth shopping streets in the west to Sitia’s steep roads and charming fishing harbor in the east. Chania’s charming boutique hotels, housed in repurposed Venetian dwellings, are perfect for couples seeking a romantic place to stay. With its endless sandy beaches and cobbled shopping streets, Rethymnon is home to many family-friendly resorts.

The island’s capital, Heraklion, makes an excellent base for exploring thanks to its abundance of boutique hotels and elegant resorts. For more peaceful stays, Agios Nikolaos in the east has some of Crete’s most well-appointed resorts in the seaside town of Elounda, which has been popular with jet-setters since the 1970s. Travel in the off-season of June or September for the best way to experience the more authentic side of Greece’s largest island.

Ski “Winter Mykonos”

Built in an amphitheater overlooking the Pleistos River, Arachova is known as Greece’s “Winter Mykonos” because of its high-end shops, luxury hotels, and sophisticated nightlife scene. Just two hours’ drive from Athens, this town on the slopes of mighty Mount Parnassus is a 20-minute drive from the Fterolaka Ski Centre, which has 35 trails suitable for all ability levels. Since Arachova is also within easy hiking distance of Delphi, the Panhellenic sanctuary where travelers once flocked to consult the famous Oracle, there’s plenty to please culture lovers here, too.

Tour the Peloponnese

From the healing Sanctuary of Asklepios at Epidaurus to Olympia, where the first Olympics took place in 776 B.C.E., thrilling archaeological sites abound in Greece. With five of Greece’s 19 UNESCO Heritage-listed monuments in the Peloponnese, this wonderfully wild region on the mainland’s southern tip is ideal for a tailor-made cultural tour. Along with visiting the imposing fortified town of Monemvasia and Ancient Mycenae, the kingdom of the legendary king Agamemnon, a tour also offers the chance to discover lesser-known cultural gems, such as the imposing medieval castle of Chlemoutsi or the 5th-century B.C.E. Temple of Apollo Epicurus. Plan to spend a week here to see it all.

See Kefalonia by helicopter

Kefalonia from above Courtesy of Visit Greece

With its photogenic beaches, myriad islands, and picture-perfect villages, Greece is even more stunning from the skies. Kefalonia offers a spectacular backdrop for helicopter rides. From pristine seascapes and secret coves to lush green forests and ancient monasteries, flying high above this lovely Ionian Island is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Many of the island’s resorts can organize private helicopter tours.

A private cruise in Zakynthos

Access areas that are out of bounds for most travelers while exploring this idyllic island known as the “Flower of the East” to Italians when you go on a private one-day cruise in Zakynthos. Tailored to your desires, the experience offers the opportunity to enjoy exclusive views of Navagio, the beach famed for its picturesque shipwreck, exploring pristine seas and beaches in Zakynthos Marine Park, and swimming in striking cyan seas surrounding the celebrated Blue Caves. You might even spot rare monk seals and loggerhead turtles in the mirror-clear waters of Zakynthos National Marine Park.

