American Airlines Just Announced 5 New Routes to Some of Europe’s Most Sought-After Destinations

While the official end of summer is still a few weeks away, if you’re already making your wish list for destinations to visit next summer, American Airlines’ newly announced network expansion might serve as fodder.

The Fort Worth–based carrier just released its summer 2025 schedule, which will include five new routes to Europe, added capacity for flights to Asia, and new shoulder-season start dates for popular itineraries.

Here’s everything you need to know about American Airlines’ summer 2025 plans.

American Airlines’ new and returning 2025 routes to Europe

Airlines like Delta and United have been doubling down on international routes in recent months, betting on another busy season of transatlantic travel, though neither has yet released its intended flight paths for 2025. American isn’t going to be left out. Not only does the carrier plan to bring back flights to Copenhagen, Nice, and Naples from Philadelphia (which launched this summer on a seasonal basis), the airline will also be rolling out five new or returning flight paths:



North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Greece’s Athens International Airport (ATH): Daily service starts June 5 on Boeing 777-200ER planes

Daily service starts June 5 on Boeing 777-200ER planes Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Madrid, Spain’s Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD): Daily service starts March 30 on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners

Daily service starts March 30 on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners Miami International Airport (MIA) to Rome, Italy’s Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO): Daily service starts July 5 on Boeing 777-200ERs

Daily service starts July 5 on Boeing 777-200ERs Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Scotland’s Edinburgh Airport (EDI): Daily service starts May 23 on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners

Daily service starts May 23 on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners Philadelphia to Italy’s Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP): Daily service starts May 23 on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Philadelphia to Edinburgh is the only returning route—it was last flown in 2019 and was cut during the pandemic when the airline was retiring some of its older Boeing 757s and 767s. Tickets for each route go on sale on September 9.

Bigger planes to Asia means more business-class seats for a more comfortable transpacific flying experience. Courtesy of American Airlines

More premium service to Asia

For those looking to head across the Pacific next summer, American is swapping in some larger planes, meaning there will be more seats (including a greater number of premium options).

That upsizing will apply to four flight paths:



Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) to Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND): Daily service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Daily service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Dallas to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT): Daily service on a Boeing 777-200ER

Daily service on a Boeing 777-200ER Dallas to Shanghai (PVG): Daily service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Daily service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to HND: Twice daily service on a 787-9 Dreamliner

American to increase popular Europe service

In addition to the new routes, American also shared that it will expand the seasonality of select popular routes. Most immediately, it’ll keep its current daily winter flight between Miami and Paris through at least next summer. American will also move up the start of summer flights between Philadelphia and Athens and Dallas–Fort Worth and Barcelona to March 30 (the previous start dates were in May and June, respectively), as well as Philadelphia to Naples to May 5 (a month earlier than originally scheduled).

