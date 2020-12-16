The Perfect Week in Los Cabos
Collected by Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
A week in and around Los Cabos provides the perfect amount of time for both extreme adventure and extreme relaxation. You'll experience magical towns and places like Flora Farms, water sports, art galleries, and beaches beaches beaches. Take day trips to go whale watching on the Sea of Cortez. Spend nights out dining on fresh local seafood and listening to live music. So, off you go: Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, the corridor, and the rest of the Baja California Peninsula is waiting for you.
Miguel Hidalgo S/N, Gallery District, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
The church of the mission of San Jose del Cabo is simple, both inside and out, but one of its charms is a special area where locals tie ribbons with petitions for divine intervention or expressions of thanks written on them. If you'd like to join...
Baja California Sur is less saturated than other Mexican seasides, but some of the beaches, like Balandra, attract a crowd. For a bit of Baha California Sur quiet, take a boat ride or a thirty-minute hike (no flip-flops, please) to Playa La...
Bahia Santa Maria, Mexico
There are nearly as many snorkeling options in Los Cabos as there are fish in the Sea of Cortés, and that’s saying a lot. If you’re somebody who prefers going it alone, pick up a snorkeling mask and fins and head to Chileno Bay for some...
San Jose, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
If spotting Cabo's Pacific bottlenose or Pacific white-sided dolphins in the wild has made you keen for a closer encounter with the gentle marine mammals, you can sign up for a dolphin swim experience. Though you can't splash in the sea with...
This botanical garden may be in a desert, but that doesn't mean it lacks biodiversity: more than one million plants representing over 1,500 varieties can be found here. The plants that were chosen for the carefully designed garden honor Mexico's...
Baja California, Mexicali, BC, Mexico
There’s a lot to recommend the tourist-corridor beach known as Chileno Bay, or Playa el Chileno. It’s consistently ranked as one of the cleanest beaches in all of Mexico and has earned coveted Blue Flag status multiple times (the award goes to...
Adrenaline junkies visiting La Paz would do well to make the 40-minute detour to La Ventana, the area’s kite-surfing capital. Bring your camera to snap photos of kite surfers speeding by on the Sea of Cortés. The area features a...
Calle Sexta Avenida, El Arenal, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Isla del Espiritu Santo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
This archipelago off the coast of La Paz (which takes the name of the main island) is a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. While the islands are uninhabited by humans save for a small fishing camp made of temporary structures, they’re home...
Ignacio Zaragoza 20, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
One-hundred-fifty-year-old walls and tropical foliage frame the courtyard dining area at La Panga Antigua, an enchanting restaurant in downtown San José del Cabo. Walking through the unassuming front door is like taking a step back in time;...
Cormoranes s/n entre pelícanos y acuario El, Medano, 23453 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
SUR Beach House is everything a beach retreat ought to be. This chic Medano Beach property offers a relaxed, almost private-residence feel. Breakfasts range from healthy, green, and juicy to the indulgent croque madame. Pair any meal with a...
Salvatierra s/n entre Lopez Mateos y Camino al Faro, Mariano Matamoros, Ampliación Mariano Matamoros, 23460 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
This local favorite breakfast spot has quickly become Los Cabos’ worst-kept secret. Far removed from the main tourist zone, Restaurant Bar Campestre has for years catered to local businesspeople, families, and in-the-know visitors. Even...
Ignacio Zaragoza s/n, Centro, Ildefonso Green, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
La Casa de Don Juan knows how to do breakfast. An instant hit when it opened, the restaurant initially focused entirely on the most important meal of the day with dishes like pancakes, huevos divorciados (two fried eggs, separated on the plate by...
Janette Wilson, Ejidal, Ejidal Chamizal, 23470 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Mariscos El Torito may be the most popular Los Cabos restaurant you’ve never heard of. The cavernous seafood spot is a favorite among locals, and it does appear as a lunch stop in some city tours. But by and large, it flies under the tourism...
Av. del Pescador, El Medano Ejidal, 23453 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
While much attention is paid to the Japanese and Italian influences on Los Cabos cuisine, one of the very best spots in town is an Argentine entry. The low-key, low-lit courtyard restaurant Chamuyo features a dozen or so tables, a long bar, and a...
Paseo de La Marina 3, El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
You can’t come to Mexico without eating at least one, or 20, tacos. The Mexican staple has an addictive quality, especially with its many preparations at the legendary Tacos Gardenias in downtown Cabo San Lucas. This no-nonsense, frills-free...
km 6, México 1 1, Misiones del, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Sunset Monalisa is one of the most romantic restaurants in the world. Its views of Cabo San Lucas Bay and the arch at Land’s End are spectacular any time of day but particularly at sunset, when the sky turns vibrant shades of red, yellow,...
Blvd Lázaro Cárdenas s/n, Centro, Juárez, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja Brewing Company may have been the first brewery in Los Cabos, and for a long time, it was also the only one. Recently, it was joined by Cervecería Ramurí, a local craft brewer. Stouts, porters, pale ales, and even a hefeweizen are on tap...
local 2, Blvd. Paseo de la Marina lote 10, Centro, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Few cuisines marry as well as Japanese and Mexican, a fusion that’s masterfully explored at Nick-San in Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. Founding chefs Ángel Carabajal and Masayuri Niikura blend centuries-old Japanese recipes (including but...
Calle Manuel Doblado, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Visitors who come to Tequila to eat—it is a restaurant, after all—won't be disappointed. With caught-the-same-day seafood and beef, poultry, and vegetables sourced from Mexico, the menu offers plenty of delicious dishes, including a grilled...
Avenida del Pescador, Medano s/n, El Medano Ejidal, 23453 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
In recent years, one restaurant has set the bar for cool in Cabo San Lucas. Bar Esquina, the Bahia Hotel & Beach House’s on-site bar and grill, features a chic casbah-like design aesthetic, a menu built on Mexican and Mediterranean...
El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
If you've had a tough time finding authentic souvenirs, you might find something suitable in an unlikely place: Cabo's biggest shopping mall. Puerto Paraiso may be the last place you'd think about going while in Cabo, but it has several stores,...
One of the great pleasures of traveling in Mexico is visiting traditional local markets, which sell everything from produce and household goods to handcrafts and textiles. In San Jose del Cabo, the local artisans' market, or Plaza Artesanos, is...
Carr. Transpeninsular Km 28, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Cabo Surf Hotel is a beachside property in San José del Cabo, an area popular among surfers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Located right on the bay, the hotel is ideal for guests who want to dedicate the majority of their vacation time to...
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 7 Mz 10, Punta Ballena, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Esperanza, an Auberge Resort, sits on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, offering guests exceptional views of the Sea of Cortéz. Each of the hotel’s 57 rooms faces the sea and Esperanza’s private beach but also...
Playa El Medano S/N, El Medano Ejidal, Zona Hotelera, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Sunny as it is, Cabo has never been known for its beaches because of its rough surf. Not so at adults-only ME, however, which sits on the area’s only swimmable stretch of shoreline, in view of the famous El Arco rock formation. While the 162...
Flora Farms’ 25 acres of organic cultivations benefit from the rich soils of San José del Cabo’s Sierra de la Laguna foothills. Award-winning chef Guillermo Téllez puts the farms' bounty to good use in his kitchen, famed...
