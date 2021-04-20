Cervecería Rámuri
Blvd Lázaro Cárdenas s/n, Centro, Juárez, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Sun 1pm - 9pm
Tue - Thur 1pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 1pm - 11pm
Cool down with a Craft BeerBaja Brewing Company may have been the first brewery in Los Cabos, and for a long time, it was also the only one. Recently, it was joined by Cervecería Ramurí, a local craft brewer.
Stouts, porters, pale ales, and even a hefeweizen are on tap here, and can be served with one of the appetizers or entrees turned out by the kitchen, including handmade lobster ravioli.
Photo: Lindsey Gira/Flickr