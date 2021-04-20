Where are you going?
Cervecería Rámuri

Blvd Lázaro Cárdenas s/n, Centro, Juárez, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Cool down with a Craft Beer Cabo San Lucas Mexico

Sun 1pm - 9pm
Tue - Thur 1pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 1pm - 11pm

Baja Brewing Company may have been the first brewery in Los Cabos, and for a long time, it was also the only one. Recently, it was joined by Cervecería Ramurí, a local craft brewer.

Stouts, porters, pale ales, and even a hefeweizen are on tap here, and can be served with one of the appetizers or entrees turned out by the kitchen, including handmade lobster ravioli.

Photo: Lindsey Gira/Flickr
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
