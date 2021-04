Cervecería Rámuri

Cool down with a Craft Beer

Baja Brewing Company may have been the first brewery in Los Cabos , and for a long time, it was also the only one. Recently, it was joined by Cervecería Ramurí, a local craft brewer.Stouts, porters, pale ales, and even a hefeweizen are on tap here, and can be served with one of the appetizers or entrees turned out by the kitchen, including handmade lobster ravioli.Photo: Lindsey Gira/Flickr