Most travelers arrive in Los Cabos via plane, and the two towns share an airport, Los Cabos (SJD). The airport is approximately six miles from the town of San José del Cabo. U.S. airlines that provide service to SJD include American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, United, and US Airways. Alaska Airlines and Canada's WestJet also make flights, and Aeromexico services some U.S. cities, including Atlanta, from Los Cabos. Not all carriers offer direct flights, though, so check for layover information. Travelers from the U.S. are required to present a valid passport upon arrival. When clearing immigration, they're given a tourist card, which must be kept inside the passport and presented to immigration officials when departing the country.

Taxis, shuttles, and rental car services can all be hired at the airport; a rental car is recommended for visitors wanting to explore the lower Baja California peninsula. Highways and primary roads throughout the area tend to be well maintained; secondary roads can be bumpy and a bit wild, often with poor signage. The main highway through the region is the Carretera Transpeninsular, which runs all the way from Tijuana to the southernmost tip of the Baja California Peninsula, more than 1,000 miles in all. Many hotels and attractions are located along or just off the carretera, and addresses are indicated by the kilometer number on the highway (e.g., Km 19 Carretera Transpeninsular).