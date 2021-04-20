Catedral San Jose Miguel Hidalgo

Give Thanks like a Local The church of the mission of San Jose del Cabo is simple, both inside and out, but one of its charms is a special area where locals tie ribbons with petitions for divine intervention or expressions of thanks written on them.



If you'd like to join in on the tradition and express your thanks, choose a white ribbon and write about what you're grateful for on it. Then, tie it to the rack near St. Charbel Mahklouf, the somewhat obscure Lebanese saint who is believed to work miracles.



