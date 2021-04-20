Where are you going?
Catedral San Jose

Miguel Hidalgo
Website
| +52 624 142 0064
Give Thanks like a Local San José del Cabo Mexico

The church of the mission of San Jose del Cabo is simple, both inside and out, but one of its charms is a special area where locals tie ribbons with petitions for divine intervention or expressions of thanks written on them.

If you'd like to join in on the tradition and express your thanks, choose a white ribbon and write about what you're grateful for on it. Then, tie it to the rack near St. Charbel Mahklouf, the somewhat obscure Lebanese saint who is believed to work miracles.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
