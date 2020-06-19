Where are you going?
Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort

Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 144 2800
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of bougainvillea. Some rooms take amenities further still, with private kitchens and wine cellars, as well as personal butler service. The property is set between the desert and the sea, and common areas, such as pools, have exceptional ocean views. Service is ultra-attentive, as one would expect at this price point, and guests rave about on-site restaurants and dining, especially in La Cava, the resort's private wine cellar. Concierges can assist with planning a host of excursions and experiences, from cooking classes to whale-watching trips.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 6 years ago

Great place to relax; and the food is great too

I had a great time relaxing at the beautiful resort at the tip of the Baja. The rooms are really nice, and the people who work here are great. They also have some really amazing food. We ate at La Cava, and had variations of some traditional, but unfamiliar, Mexican dishes from various regions of the country.
Joseph Diaz
AFAR Founder
almost 6 years ago

Straight Chillin'

Las Ventanas is an ideal place to sit back, kick up your feet, and recharge. The views from your palapa are magnificent (we were in 408), and the margaritas are fantastic. The vibe is fun during the day and romantic at night. Don't forget to get off property and explore but definitely look to making this your crash pad during your stay.
Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 6 years ago

Huddle up at 'La Cava' (Las Ventanas)

...for a night of unforgettable Mexican food prepared by Chef Victor's team. Baja oysters, parrot fish tiradito, steamed pork taquitos, oven cooked tlayuda with shrimp, braised short rib—and should you still have any room left for dessert, smoked tarte tatin with tequila ice cream. HEAVEN.

