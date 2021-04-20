Tequila
Calle Manuel Doblado, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 142 1155
Sun - Sat 5pm - 11pm
Taste Test TequilaVisitors who come to Tequila to eat—it is a restaurant, after all—won't be disappointed. With caught-the-same-day seafood and beef, poultry, and vegetables sourced from Mexico, the menu offers plenty of delicious dishes, including a grilled seafood platter with shrimp, scallops, and octopus.
But those in the know also visit Tequila to imbibe the spirit after which it's named; the restaurant has a bar stocked with more than 50 different kinds of tequila and bartenders are more than willing to tell you about the similarities and differences among them all.
The backdrop for all this is an oversized patio surrounded by fruit trees and the chef's herb garden. Smokers can take a turn through the walk-in humidor, featuring Cuban cigars that are impossible to get back in the United States but are perfectly legal in Mexico.