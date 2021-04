Puerto Paraiso Mall

Shop for Souvenirs

If you've had a tough time finding authentic souvenirs, you might find something suitable in an unlikely place: Cabo's biggest shopping mall.Puerto Paraiso may be the last place you'd think about going while in Cabo, but it has several stores, including 100% Mexico Hecho a Mano and Mi Mexico Magico, that sell handcrafted and artisanal goods made in Mexico.Look for pottery, textiles, toys, leatherwork, and small-batch food products like organic chocolate and local honey.