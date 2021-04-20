Where are you going?
Puerto Paraiso Mall

El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Website
| +52 624 144 3000
Puerto Paraíso Mall Cabo San Lucas Mexico
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

If you've had a tough time finding authentic souvenirs, you might find something suitable in an unlikely place: Cabo's biggest shopping mall.

Puerto Paraiso may be the last place you'd think about going while in Cabo, but it has several stores, including 100% Mexico Hecho a Mano and Mi Mexico Magico, that sell handcrafted and artisanal goods made in Mexico.

Look for pottery, textiles, toys, leatherwork, and small-batch food products like organic chocolate and local honey.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Puerto Paraíso Mall

Shop-till-you-drop travelers won't want to miss Puerto Paraíso Mall. In addition to familiar American brands like Nautica and Tommy Bahama, there are lots of Mexican shops here. Among them are Pineda Covalin, with gorgeous scarves and other accessories, as well as Cabo Hats and Zingara, which sells bathing suits.
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

