Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

ME Cabo

Playa El Medano S/N, El Medano Ejidal, Zona Hotelera, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 145 7800
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico
ME Cabo Cabo San Lucas Mexico

ME Cabo

Sunny as it is, Cabo has never been known for its beaches because of its rough surf. Not so at adults-only ME, however, which sits on the area’s only swimmable stretch of shoreline, in view of the famous El Arco rock formation. While the 162 rooms are the picture of tranquility (deep soaking tubs, private balconies), the hotel itself boasts a party atmosphere—a house DJ spins by the pool, and bottle service is available in the cabanas on the pool terrace. Thankfully, there’s also a spa specializing in traditional Aztec and Mayan-inspired treatments (don’t miss the temazcal cleansing ritual), so you can rejuvenate before returning home.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points