Tucked away in a quiet area outside of town, Flora Farms is an excellent place for lunch, dinner, or — better yet — a cooking class. While there, we learned how to make vegetarian tacos (tortillas and all) after going through a tour of the gardens. I’d highly recommend.
More Recommendations
Flora Farms
Flora Farms’ 25 acres of organic cultivations benefit from the rich soils of San José del Cabo’s Sierra de la Laguna foothills. Award-winning chef Guillermo Téllez puts the farms’ bounty to good use in his kitchen, famed for organic, seasonal, and family-style meals in a gorgeous natural setting. Because fresh water is a scarce resource in Baja, the farm doesn’t raise cows but even dedicated red meat eaters won’t miss beef at the restaurant thanks to a deep menu filled with big local flavors. Check out the farm schedule for cooking classes and painting workshops—or schedule one of the Farm Spa facials that have become a local sensation.