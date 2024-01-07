HomeTravel Guides

Flora Farms

Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30 Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Flora Farms

Flora Farms

Flora Farms

Flora Farms

Tucked away in a quiet area outside of town, Flora Farms is an excellent place for lunch, dinner, or — better yet — a cooking class. While there, we learned how to make vegetarian tacos (tortillas and all) after going through a tour of the gardens. I’d highly recommend.

By AFAR Editors

More Recommendations

Evan Upchurch
Tue Aug 27 17:52:40 EDT 2019

Flora Farms

Flora Farms’ 25 acres of organic cultivations benefit from the rich soils of San José del Cabo’s Sierra de la Laguna foothills. Award-winning chef Guillermo Téllez puts the farms’ bounty to good use in his kitchen, famed for organic, seasonal, and family-style meals in a gorgeous natural setting. Because fresh water is a scarce resource in Baja, the farm doesn’t raise cows but even dedicated red meat eaters won’t miss beef at the restaurant thanks to a deep menu filled with big local flavors. Check out the farm schedule for cooking classes and painting workshops—or schedule one of the Farm Spa facials that have become a local sensation.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A long leash tied to a dog up ahead on a hiking trail in Asheville.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Reasons Why Your Dog Wants to Visit Asheville
Sponsored by
Cable car traveling up a mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with the port, coast, city and cliffs in the background
Visas + Passports
U.S. Travelers Will Soon Need a Visa to Enter Brazil—Here’s What It Will Cost and How to Get One
January 05, 2024 04:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
An airplane being de-iced
Air Travel News
What Do They Actually Spray on Planes to De-Ice Them?
January 05, 2024 02:25 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
People chatting at a cafe in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Islands
The Best Time to Visit Greece
January 05, 2024 01:57 PM
 · 
Helen Iatrou
A woman sleeping in a window seat on an airplane.
Air Travel News
Flying in Economy? Here Are 4 Easy Ways to Make Your Flight More Comfortable
January 05, 2024 12:16 PM
 · 
Kristin Limoges
Le Grand Mazarin
Hotels
The New Paris Hotels to Book for the Summer Olympics—or Anytime
January 05, 2024 09:00 AM
 · 
Mary Winston Nicklin
Load More