Flora Farms’ 25 acres of organic cultivations benefit from the rich soils of San José del Cabo’s Sierra de la Laguna foothills. Award-winning chef Guillermo Téllez puts the farms’ bounty to good use in his kitchen, famed for organic, seasonal, and family-style meals in a gorgeous natural setting. Because fresh water is a scarce resource in Baja, the farm doesn’t raise cows but even dedicated red meat eaters won’t miss beef at the restaurant thanks to a deep menu filled with big local flavors. Check out the farm schedule for cooking classes and painting workshops—or schedule one of the Farm Spa facials that have become a local sensation.