Guests know they have found La Panga Antigua when they arrive at a set of wooden doors, above which is hung the object for which the restaurant is named: an old wooden boat. The rustic exterior is complemented by exposed brick walls inside the dining area, which are illuminated softly by pressed tin lamps hanging from the ceiling. The effect? Romantic.The kitchen delivers, too. Its specialties are surf and turf, with more emphasis on the former, as is befitting of a restaurant in a seaside town. The menu always features several catch of the day specials, dressed up with locally sourced herbs and vegetables.