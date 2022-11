The Best Things to Do in Sydney

34 Harrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

The most high-adrenaline way to see Sydney Harbour, BridgeClimb has been dressing up locals and travelers in jumpsuits and safety harnesses to ascend “The Coathanger” since 1998. Along the way, they learn fun facts about the Sydney Harbour Bridge, like how it was built using six million rivets, which bridge workers tossed to each other when they were white hot and ready to weld. You’ll also gain a new appreciation for the Sydney Opera House as well as the world’s deepest natural harbor, which just so happens to be the birthplace of European Australia . At the top, strike your favorite Zoolander pose, or try “the koala,” which Ben Stiller invented during his climb.