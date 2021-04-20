Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Queen Victoria Building

Queen Victoria Building, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Website
Queen Victoria Building Sydney Australia
Queen Victoria Building Sydney Australia
Queen Victoria Building Sydney Australia
Queen Victoria Building Sydney Australia
Queen Victoria Building Sydney Australia
Queen Victoria Building Sydney Australia

Queen Victoria Building

The Queen Victoria Building has been central to culture and commerce in Sydney since 1898. Covering a full city block with the Town Hall train station entrance on the ground floor, it’s hard to miss and easy to get to. For a perfect Sunday in Sydney, sip high tea under the crystal chandelier-laden ceiling of the QVB ballroom. True to English tradition, single-estate teas are served in floral Royal Albert china, and petite sandwiches, petit fours, scones, and pastries are ordered by the tier. Make time for admiring the mix of art deco details and shopping the maze of independent and international stores on your way to or from the Tea Room on the third floor.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Emma Nicole Sloley
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Queen Victoria Building

Widely known as the QVB, this magnificent building was designed in 1898 by George McRae in elaborate Romanesque style, employing the city's best stonemasons, plasterers and stained-glass artists. Today it's home to a slew of boutiques, galleries and dining spots; given that it takes up an entire city block and spans four floors, you could spend an entire afternoon here. Along with jewelry, fashion and housewares, there are also antiques and art, including at a gallery devoted to Aboriginal works. When the retail lust is sated, refuel with a proper tea and a pastry at the Palace Tea Room.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points