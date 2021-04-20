Queen Victoria Building
Queen Victoria BuildingThe Queen Victoria Building has been central to culture and commerce in Sydney since 1898. Covering a full city block with the Town Hall train station entrance on the ground floor, it’s hard to miss and easy to get to. For a perfect Sunday in Sydney, sip high tea under the crystal chandelier-laden ceiling of the QVB ballroom. True to English tradition, single-estate teas are served in floral Royal Albert china, and petite sandwiches, petit fours, scones, and pastries are ordered by the tier. Make time for admiring the mix of art deco details and shopping the maze of independent and international stores on your way to or from the Tea Room on the third floor.
Widely known as the QVB, this magnificent building was designed in 1898 by George McRae in elaborate Romanesque style, employing the city's best stonemasons, plasterers and stained-glass artists. Today it's home to a slew of boutiques, galleries and dining spots; given that it takes up an entire city block and spans four floors, you could spend an entire afternoon here. Along with jewelry, fashion and housewares, there are also antiques and art, including at a gallery devoted to Aboriginal works. When the retail lust is sated, refuel with a proper tea and a pastry at the Palace Tea Room.