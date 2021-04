Queen Victoria Building

The Queen Victoria Building has been central to culture and commerce in Sydney since 1898. Covering a full city block with the Town Hall train station entrance on the ground floor, it’s hard to miss and easy to get to. For a perfect Sunday in Sydney , sip high tea under the crystal chandelier-laden ceiling of the QVB ballroom. True to English tradition, single-estate teas are served in floral Royal Albert china, and petite sandwiches, petit fours, scones, and pastries are ordered by the tier. Make time for admiring the mix of art deco details and shopping the maze of independent and international stores on your way to or from the Tea Room on the third floor.