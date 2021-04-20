Queen Victoria Building

Widely known as the QVB, this magnificent building was designed in 1898 by George McRae in elaborate Romanesque style, employing the city's best stonemasons, plasterers and stained-glass artists. Today it's home to a slew of boutiques, galleries and dining spots; given that it takes up an entire city block and spans four floors, you could spend an entire afternoon here. Along with jewelry, fashion and housewares, there are also antiques and art, including at a gallery devoted to Aboriginal works. When the retail lust is sated, refuel with a proper tea and a pastry at the Palace Tea Room.