Sydney Olympic Park
Famous as the site of the 2000 Summer Olympics, Sydney Olympic Park is full of history. It also hosts a plethora of modern events from the National Rugby League Grand Final to concerts by the likes of the Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran to the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Many of the world-class venues offer tours to cater to sports fans of certain stripes. Over 20 miles of running and cycling trails include the seven-mile River Heritage Circuit, which starts next to the Parramatta River and circles sports venues, an armory, woodlands, and wetlands where frogs and birds call out at dusk. End on a high note at one of the park’s many vantage points like Woo-la-ra hill.