Taronga Zoo

The animals don't know it, but their address happens to be some of the most prized real estate in Sydney. This excellent zoo has a lofty harborside setting with 180-degree views over the water toward the city's skyline, bridge and opera house. Home to more than 4,000 animals and big on interactive displays like free-flight bird shows and meerkat encounters, the zoo ensures visitors feel involved, whether through feeding sessions or the "wild ropes" adventure—a high rope course set among native bushland.