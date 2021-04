One of my fondest memories from growing up in Sydney is taking the day off and heading to Taronga Zoo. A beautiful zoo, with constantly updated exhibits, plenty of exotic animals, and the most amazing bird show I have ever had the pleasure of seeing (nine times), Taronga is a must-do for anyone and everyone traveling to Sydney for a first, or repeat, trip. One of the best parts of the zoo, besides the gorgeous animals—ranging from the Aussie natives, to the African bongo, to "miraculous" Australian-born elephants from Asia—is the view. Due to its perfect location on Sydney Harbour, the zoo has many amazing look-out locations all over the grounds. And, if you aren't afraid of heights, the Gondola Lift takes you up above the entire zoo and provides you with an incredible view over the city. Undoubtedly, one of my favorites is the view from the African Waterhole. Above the trees, between the spotted necks of the giraffes, sits the stunning city skyline. It's only a peek but has the wonderful ability to remind you that you're not too far away from the city. Yet you are. Taronga Zoo is a haven. It's a sanctuary. And it's definitely one of the most beautiful ways to experience the fabulous Sydney skyline. (And the giraffes are a laugh too, especially at feeding time.)