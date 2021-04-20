Brett Whiteley Studio
Brett Whiteley StudioThe final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances. The upstairs is frozen in time: dipped brushes are ready to create their next masterpiece; reference books are opened to the last page Whiteley saw; vinyl records sit waiting to be played. All of this plus a wall of photos, graffiti, and quotes from contemporaries like Bob Dylan paints an intimate portrait of an artistic genius who died of a methadone overdose in 1992. Entrance and events are free, and you don’t need to book ahead. Just show up ready to be inspired.
