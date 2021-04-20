Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brett Whiteley Studio

2 Raper St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9225 1881
Brett Whiteley Studio Sydney Australia
Brett Whiteley Studio, Sydney Sydney Australia
Brett Whiteley Studio Sydney Australia
Visit the studio of an Australian icon Sydney Australia
Whiteley's Legacy Sydney Australia
Brett Whiteley Studio Sydney Australia
Brett Whiteley Studio Sydney Australia
Brett Whiteley Studio, Sydney Sydney Australia
Brett Whiteley Studio Sydney Australia
Visit the studio of an Australian icon Sydney Australia
Whiteley's Legacy Sydney Australia
Brett Whiteley Studio Sydney Australia

More info

Fri - Sun 10am - 4pm

Brett Whiteley Studio

The final home and workplace of the late Australian artist Brett Whiteley is now a museum that holds rotating exhibits of Whiteley’s work shown on weekends as well as monthly events such as poetry readings and classical music performances. The upstairs is frozen in time: dipped brushes are ready to create their next masterpiece; reference books are opened to the last page Whiteley saw; vinyl records sit waiting to be played. All of this plus a wall of photos, graffiti, and quotes from contemporaries like Bob Dylan paints an intimate portrait of an artistic genius who died of a methadone overdose in 1992. Entrance and events are free, and you don’t need to book ahead. Just show up ready to be inspired.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Brett Whiteley Studio, Sydney

The former studio of one of Australia’s most famous painters houses rotating exhibits and personal memorabilia.
Sarah Henry
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Brett Whiteley Studio

This gallery offers glimpses into the private world of one of Australia’s most renowned artists, Brett Whiteley, who lived and worked in Surry Hills until his death in 1992. It’s in this old warehouse, full of personal memorabilia belonging to someone who was a bit of an eccentric, whose portraits are personal and emotive.
Jill Greenwood
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Visit the studio of an Australian icon

Brett Whiteley is one of Australia's most storied artists. His art can be seen in gallery collections around the world, but nothing compares to a visit to his former studio space. In addition to the explosively creative art, see the many photographs, poems, and memorabilia that reflect his life with his muse and partner, Wendy. #afarexperiences photo: Petrina Tislay
Ellen Afar
almost 7 years ago

Whiteley's Legacy

An inspiring afternoon spent with Wendy Whiteley at the studio/home of her late husband and famed artist, Brett Whiteley. From her colorful life tales, it's no wonder Wendy was a muse for Brett's work. Now operated by the Art Gallery of Northwales, the Whiteley's studio is open to the public on weekends.
Emma Nicole Sloley
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Brett Whiteley Studio

Immerse yourself in the life and art of one of Australia's most acclaimed painters at this intimate, atmospheric gallery, the former home and studio of Brett Whiteley. The studio holds a treasure trove of the artist's ephemera: unfinished paintings, art equipment, collections of reference books and a graffiti wall covered with quotes and images. The living area, meanwhile, is a fascinating memorabilia-fest of photographs, postcards, furniture, records and sketchbooks. The gallery also mounts changing exhibitions of works on loan from the Whiteley Estate, Art Gallery of New South Wales and private collections.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points