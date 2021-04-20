Where are you going?
Cooee Art Gallery

31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9300 9233
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm

Coo-ee Aboriginal Art Gallery, Sydney

Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows. 
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Jill Greenwood
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Shop for Aboriginal art

The Coo-ee Gallery in Bondi Beach (about 15 minutes from downtown Sydney) features paintings and sculptures from numerous indigenous artists throughout Australia. Gallery owner and curator Adrian Newstead is known to be one of the most knowledgeable collectors in the industry. #afarexperiences photo: Petrina Tinslay

