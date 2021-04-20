Cooee Art Gallery
31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
| +61 2 9300 9233
Photo by Petrina Tinslay
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm
Coo-ee Aboriginal Art Gallery, SydneyGallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
Shop for Aboriginal art
The Coo-ee Gallery in Bondi Beach (about 15 minutes from downtown Sydney) features paintings and sculptures from numerous indigenous artists throughout Australia. Gallery owner and curator Adrian Newstead is known to be one of the most knowledgeable collectors in the industry. #afarexperiences photo: Petrina Tinslay