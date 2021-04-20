Where are you going?
Museum of Contemporary Art Australia

140 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9245 2400
Thur - Tue 10am - 5pm
Wed 10am - 9pm

Museum of Contemporary Art Australia

Set on the western side of Circular Quay, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) is the country’s leading institution for modern art. While access to touring international exhibitions from the likes of Tatsuo Miyajima and Annie Leibovitz incurs an entrance fee, the permanent collection of more than 4,000 contemporary works by Australian and Torres Strait Islanders, from Gary Carsley to Lena Yarinkura—plus a rare collection of artist notebooks, music, letters, and sketches—is always free. Come on Wednesday night when the gallery is open until 9 p.m., or for the adults-only Art Bar on the last Friday of the month. The rooftop café offers occasional live music and DJs plus glittering views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge after dark.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Emma Nicole Sloley
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Museum of Contemporary Art Australia

No institution has its finger on the pulse of Australian art and culture quite like this museum close to Circular Quay at the edge of Sydney Harbour. With its 4,000-strong collection of works by paradigm-shifting Australian artists like Tracey Moffatt and Patricia Piccinini, the museum offers an invaluable primer on the homegrown art scene while also hosting thought-provoking international exhibitions. After taking in what's on view, refuel at the fourth-floor MCA Cafe, with its jaw-dropping views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Rachel Marsh
almost 7 years ago

Contemporary Art in Sydney

The Museum of Contemporary Art is located in the Rocks, the oldest neighborhood in Sydney. The museum houses amazing collections of art from top Australian modern artists and features traveling shows from creatives all over the world. Be sure to visit the café and sculpture garden on the fourth level for an amazing view of Sydney (including the famed Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge) along with great contemporary food.

