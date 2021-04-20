Museum of Contemporary Art Australia

No institution has its finger on the pulse of Australian art and culture quite like this museum close to Circular Quay at the edge of Sydney Harbour. With its 4,000-strong collection of works by paradigm-shifting Australian artists like Tracey Moffatt and Patricia Piccinini, the museum offers an invaluable primer on the homegrown art scene while also hosting thought-provoking international exhibitions. After taking in what's on view, refuel at the fourth-floor MCA Cafe, with its jaw-dropping views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.