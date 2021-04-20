Museum of Contemporary Art Australia
140 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
| +61 2 9245 2400
Photo by Lena Hubler, courtesy Hauser & Wirth and Luhring Augustine
Thur - Tue 10am - 5pm
Wed 10am - 9pm
Museum of Contemporary Art AustraliaSet on the western side of Circular Quay, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) is the country’s leading institution for modern art. While access to touring international exhibitions from the likes of Tatsuo Miyajima and Annie Leibovitz incurs an entrance fee, the permanent collection of more than 4,000 contemporary works by Australian and Torres Strait Islanders, from Gary Carsley to Lena Yarinkura—plus a rare collection of artist notebooks, music, letters, and sketches—is always free. Come on Wednesday night when the gallery is open until 9 p.m., or for the adults-only Art Bar on the last Friday of the month. The rooftop café offers occasional live music and DJs plus glittering views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge after dark.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Museum of Contemporary Art Australia
No institution has its finger on the pulse of Australian art and culture quite like this museum close to Circular Quay at the edge of Sydney Harbour. With its 4,000-strong collection of works by paradigm-shifting Australian artists like Tracey Moffatt and Patricia Piccinini, the museum offers an invaluable primer on the homegrown art scene while also hosting thought-provoking international exhibitions. After taking in what's on view, refuel at the fourth-floor MCA Cafe, with its jaw-dropping views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.
almost 7 years ago
Contemporary Art in Sydney
The Museum of Contemporary Art is located in the Rocks, the oldest neighborhood in Sydney. The museum houses amazing collections of art from top Australian modern artists and features traveling shows from creatives all over the world. Be sure to visit the café and sculpture garden on the fourth level for an amazing view of Sydney (including the famed Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge) along with great contemporary food.