Oxford Art Factory
A coveted venue for any band on the rise, the Oxford Art Factory has hosted Courtney Barnett, The Growlers, and Sylvan Esso, among many other emerging local and international acts. The intimate brick-walled space—inspired by Andy Warhol’s Factory in New York during the ’60s—is a flourishing music and art space in a formerly thriving nightlife district that has recently come upon hard times. The spirit of the place offers hope that there are no shortage of music fans in Sydney
and that the cultural scene around Oxford Street is destined to bounce back. In addition to live music, the Oxford Art Factory books art shows and festivals.