Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Oxford Art Factory

38-46 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9332 3711
Oxford Art Factory Darlinghurst Australia

Oxford Art Factory

A coveted venue for any band on the rise, the Oxford Art Factory has hosted Courtney Barnett, The Growlers, and Sylvan Esso, among many other emerging local and international acts. The intimate brick-walled space—inspired by Andy Warhol’s Factory in New York during the ’60s—is a flourishing music and art space in a formerly thriving nightlife district that has recently come upon hard times. The spirit of the place offers hope that there are no shortage of music fans in Sydney and that the cultural scene around Oxford Street is destined to bounce back. In addition to live music, the Oxford Art Factory books art shows and festivals.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points