Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hyde Park Barracks Museum

Queens Square, Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Website
| +61 2 8239 2311
Hyde Park Barracks Museum Sydney Australia
Step Back into Aussie History Sydney Australia
Hyde Park Barracks Museum Sydney Australia
Step Back into Aussie History Sydney Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Hyde Park Barracks Museum

Since opening in 1819, Australia’s first barracks has housed British convicts, female immigrants, destitute elderly women, courtrooms, and government offices until it was finally declared a museum in 1979. During a twice-daily tour, or with the help of an audio guide, visitors get a glimpse of how high-skill prisoners lived, worked, and slept (on hammocks) during the 19th century—often freely working in the city by day but sleeping alongside more than 1,000 thieves, conspirators, bank robbers, pirates, and bushrangers by night. Offered in the original convict bakehouse and store, a house-made pot pie, burger, or cake with a schooner of beer at Bakehouse is a welcome end to the experience. Outside, freedom has never felt so good.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Jill Greenwood
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Step Back into Aussie History

This historic museum in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District was built in the early 1800s and was used to house convicts from Britain. The barracks now operate as a museum as part of the city's Historic Houses Trust.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points