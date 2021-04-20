Sydney Opera House

You've admired the sail-inspired exterior of this world-class dame from every angle: Now what? Get the inside scoop, of course. Danish architect Jørn Utzon's masterpiece might not be as spectacular on the inside as out, but there's an austere beauty to the interiors, and the scale of some of the performance spaces is jaw-dropping. Hour-long tours operate daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (though not during shows). Afterward, grab a cocktail at the bar or lunch at the Bennelong Restaurant, where you can gaze out at the city from the best seat in the house.