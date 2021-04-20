Sydney Opera House
Sydney Opera HouseDesigned by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the Sydney Opera House was inspired by its dramatic setting on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, a location that’s long been sacred to the native Gadigal people. While construction took 16 years, including four years to figure out the spherical solution to the icon’s soaring sails, any controversies melted away when the masterpiece was completed in 1973. The same outside-the-box thinking that built the shell-shaped sculpture seeps through its walls today in the form of boundary-pushing opera, theater, and dance as well as contemporary music and mind-opening lectures. The landmark is also home to the beloved Opera Bar and Bennelong Restaurant upstairs, where diners can eat pavlova shaped like the landmark in which they sit.
The Sydney Opera House
The Sydney Opera House is one of the world’s most recognizable pieces of architecture. And apparently many people who come from around the world to see it aren’t walking in. BridgeClimb guide Tara Sculley-Pope said the top regret she hears from Sydney visitors is that they didn’t venture inside the Opera House to catch a show or at least take a tour. I had just come from an hour-long tour of the Opera House where I sat in on a couple of rehearsals, walked underneath its famous sails and learned how the iconic structure I was now overlooking from another Sydney icon — the Harbour Bridge — came to be. I’m glad I decided to venture into the building I’d spent so much time gawking at. Sometimes a selfie outside just isn’t enough.
Architectural Photography at the Sydney Opera House
Night or day the Sydney Opera House is a spectacular example of modern architecture and is a marvelous photo opportunity. The views of the city from the Opera House are as good as the building itself. It is a photographers dream of a structure and the perfect challenge of one's Architectural Photography skills! The structure looks different throughout the day due to the angle of shadows and it is lit up brilliantly at night.
More Impressive Than Expected
From the AFAR Experience/Sydney. Enjoying magical moments including a first stop at the Sydney opera house learning about the architects design concept. truly amazing!!
Vivid Sydney!
Each May the Sydney Harbor plays host to Vivid Sydney, a month-long festival dedicated to light, art, and music. Australia does public art right, and it can been seen in all of its cities, but this is a masterpiece. Vivid transforms the city into a gigantic projection screen by using 3-D mapping to cast incredible images across all kinds of buildings, including the Sydney Opera House. After dark, the streets of the Rocks are buzzing with activity; cafes are full, music pumps out from everywhere, and every human has a camera out. The iconic sail boat roof of the Opera House becomes a massive screen, projecting changing colors and images. Boats whiz through the harbor, adding to the color and speed of the event. Plan your trip around Vivid.
Bennelong in the Sydney Opera House
One of Australia’s most iconic buildings has opened its belly to more people who want a fine dining experience without stuffiness and pomp. Chef Peter Gilmore has taken over the pass at Bennelong, the restaurant inside the Sydney Opera House, set on the sparkling harbour and looking out to the country’s most famous bridge. Arguably Australia’s national dish (don’t tell New Zealand, which likes to claim the dessert), the pavlova, is given a twist at this iconic location. Shards of meringue form landmark sails in a sugary replica of the building that houses it. It is part of a menu that is particularly Australian; 98 per cent of everything served at Bennelong is Australian grown or produced. Roasted John Dory is roasted on the bone and served with saltbush, turnips and umami butter. Sydney rock oysters make an appearance and red claw yabbies’ are served in lemon jam and cultured cream, buckwheat pancakes. For the prosciutto, the pigs come from Byron Bay and the curing takes place in Sydney. There are four ways to eat here: the restaurant downstairs; those catching a show or a play can slip in for a supper menu including a truffle and five cheese toasted sandwich; there’s the cured and cultured section up a floor, and there’s the chef’s table in the custom-designed kitchen for AUD$650 a pop. But more than anything, it’s a beautiful place to be, and the food is just a spectacular bonus.
Tour the Sydney Opera House
You can’t go to Sydney and not visit the city’s icon – the Sydney Opera House. If possible, grab tickets to see the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Opera Australia, Sydney Symphony Orchestra or The Australian Ballet. Otherwise, sign up for one of the tour options to visit the stages and learn the history. It’s a great way to spend a day with friends or traveling solo!
Global Landmark
In a category of its own, the landmark Sydney Opera House stands out on the world stage as a "bucket list" must-see. To capture a view of the architecturally grand and unique structure, snag a seat on a ferry at Circle Quay (pronounced, key), which runs daily and frequently. Take a trip to Manly beach to spend the morning or afternoon on the sand, or peruse the boardwalk of shops and restaurants. Go by ferry or water taxi to Watson's Bay and have lunch at Doyle's restaurant, established in 1885. Best known for their signature fish n' chips, you'll enjoy a meal while admiring distant views of Sydney. Choose to spend the day with koalas at Taronga Park Zoo. You'll find a ferry at the Quay for that too. Whatever you decide, it's a great to way to see Sydney's Harbor Bridge and Opera House from the water. Enjoy,...I did.
Never Gets Old
Seriously. We were there for almost 3 weeks and this never got old. Make sure you go to the bar along the edge of the opera house for a nice glass (or bottle!) of wine and soak up the views.
A Folded Napkin Floating in The Water
The Sydney Opera House as seen from The Botanical Gardens.
A Marvel of Architecture
There is something magic about this building. You have seen it so many times on tv but when you finally get to experience it with your own eyes it touches you.
This is Sydney: Detail of an Opera House
From this close you really feel the magic, see all the little tiles that make it. From a distance you can't stop looking at it whenever it's in your line of vision. It's sick. It's beautiful.
VIVID Light Celebration
Every year, Sydney has a light show to brighten up their winters... I captured the one of the most beautiful buildings all aglow!
Overcast Day on the Harbour
One of the few overcast days in Sydney when I captured this photo from the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The subtle color palette is a contrast to Sydney's usual vibrancy which made this rainy day special in its own way.
Sydney Opera House
Unusual view.
The street Lamp, the photographer Bride and the glorious Opera house.
While watching the beautiful opera house from a park in Sydney on a very clear day, I pondered why this lonely lady who is elegantly dressed up is trying so hard to adjust the lenses and tripod ? Of course, I realized she was not lonely when her groom came all Tuxed-Up after 10-15 minutes and they were happy posing together in front of their camera set on automatic mode.
A Night Overlooking the Opera House
The Down Under is somewhat isolated but I could say it is beautifully isolated. The most famous Sydney icon is the Opera House. We spent New Year's Eve celebration at its grounds in 2000 with the fantastic view of the Harbour Bridge...but we were there as early as 2pm.
Sydney Opera House from the Inside
While the outside of the Sydney Opera House is of course iconic, you should also make an effort to take a tour of the interior, which is pretty impressive itself. Plus, you will learn a lot of interesting historic details about the design and building of the Opera House. Try to go at a time when there isn't a rehearsal or performance happening in the various performance spaces, as that could limit access.
Sydney Opera House
“The sun did not know how beautiful its light was until it was reflected off this building.” Louis Kahn In 1956 Danish architect Jorn Utzon sent his drawings along with 221 other architects to the Sydney Opera House Design Competition. At number 218, it was one of the last entries before the competition closed on Dec 3 1956. On Jan 29, 1957, thirty-eight-year-old Jorn Utzon was awarded first prize and became the design architect to bring the Sydney Opera House to reality. The expected cost was seven million dollars. The design was derided and revered. It was called sculpitecture. The shells were freeform. Nothing about building them would be easy. For more info go http://travelwellflysafe.com/2014/01/06/sydney-opera-house-australia/
Above Aus
Birds eye view of Sydney as we helicopter in after a relaxing stay in Wolgan Valley.
Sydney Opera House
You've admired the sail-inspired exterior of this world-class dame from every angle: Now what? Get the inside scoop, of course. Danish architect Jørn Utzon's masterpiece might not be as spectacular on the inside as out, but there's an austere beauty to the interiors, and the scale of some of the performance spaces is jaw-dropping. Hour-long tours operate daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (though not during shows). Afterward, grab a cocktail at the bar or lunch at the Bennelong Restaurant, where you can gaze out at the city from the best seat in the house.
Well done Eero
A couple things bout the Sydney Opera House - first, it is covered by ceramic tiles. Really. They are a very faint yellow, which looks amazing at sunset. Second, the interior is SPECTACULAR. The lobby pictured is beautiful and designed to cast the most complex shadows and shapes. The concert venue is a masterpiece of hand made woodwork. Think of the fine work that goes into building a violin. Now imagine that skill large enough to hold an orchestra in the round and the audience. Put it on your bucket list.
The Sydney Opera House turns 40
The iconic Sydney Opera House turns 40 this October with festivities to continue the entire month. The Opera HOuse was designed by Danish architect Jorn Utzon who nearly wasn't selected. Apparently his entry had been put in the discarded list but when one of the judges was looking through the pile he saw Utzons' entry and urged the other judges to see its merits. It was still no easy ride for Utzon with a lot of political and other concerns and he resigned after the completion of the exterior. The interior never worked and he was recalled with his son many years later to finish his vision. It is a stunning piece of architecture and a unique cultural centre for not just Australians but for all of the world
New Year 2014
Fizzing fireworks, fizzing drinks, fizzing endorphins, bright lights, bright eyes, loud crackles, a louder smile, the start of a year, the dream of a lifetime.
Sydney Opera House
Contributed by Beth Egan AFAR EXPERIENCES SYDNEY ATTENDEE Let's face it: This iconic building, one of the world's most recognizable, is one of the main reasons people go to Sydney. Take a tour to find out about the yacht-like structure's rocky road to glory (architect Jørn Utzon left before it was finished and famously never saw the completed structure). And book well in advance if you want to snag tickets to a music or dance performance in one of the six indoor theaters. To book this experience, contact Judy Perl judy.perl@afar.com
Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour
The first production of Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, was in 2012 – La Traviata– and in just four years this outdoor series has become one of the most-anticipated events on Sydney's cultural calendar. Its success is easy to understand, given the combination of classic operas and a showstopping setting. While you enjoy the opera, you’ll have a stunning view of the Sydney Opera House—as well as the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the white sails of ships glowing in the light of the setting sun—as arias float through the air. In 2016, Turandot, Puccini’s tale of intrigue and passion set in China, will be performed from March 24 to April 24 under the direction of Chen Shi-Zheng, trained in classical Chinese opera and acclaimed for his innovative productions of both Chinese and European works in London, New York, and Paris. It promises to be an unforgettable only-in-Sydney evening. Imagine sipping a glass of sparkling wine and dining al fresco on dishes from one of the five gourmet restaurants, dazzled by the dramatic set with its ivory dragon and mirrored Chinese pagoda reaching into the starry sky.
Sydney Opera House
The soaring sails of the Sydney Opera House are surely one of the most, if not the most, iconic sites of Australia. The building, which actually consists of a number of different performance spaces, was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon and opened in 1973. As one of the most recognizable works of contemporary architecture in the world, it earned a place on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites. It's just one of the many highlights of Sydney that you'll see on Betty Jo's itinerary to the city and the Great Barrier Reef. For more details about Betty Jo’s itinerary and other Australian adventures, visit AFAR Journeys.