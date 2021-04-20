Where are you going?
Sydney Observatory

1003 Upper Fort Street
Website
| +61 2 9217 0111
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Sydney Observatory

In the 1850s, a rugged hill overlooking Sydney Harbour was capped with the Sydney Observatory at the behest of English astronomer and clergyman William Scott. What started as a sandstone structure used primarily for time-keeping and navigation developed into an observatory that has been illuminating the southern sky for more than a century. Sydney has much more light pollution today, but the original retractable copper dome does a good job of blocking it out to bring distant constellations and nebulae into view. The resident astronomer will target planets such as Jupiter and Saturn as well as only-in-the-southern-hemisphere sights such as the Southern Cross constellation or the astronomer's favorite: Jewel Box, a rare cluster of glimmering stars whose different colors reflect distinct ages.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

