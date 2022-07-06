Where are you going?
Royal National Park

Warumbul Rd, Royal National Park NSW 2233, Australia
Website
Carved by ocean inlets that meet vertical cliffs, Sydney is a city that's defined by nature. And in less than an hour, travelers can visit Royal National Park to the south, the world’s second oldest national park, established in 1879. "The Royal," or "Nasho" as its sometimes called, is most famous for its 16-mile Coast Track, which undulates up rugged bluffs and down to rocky coves from Bundeena to Otford. Veteran trekkers can accomplish the hike in a single day, but most people divide the journey into a two-day backpacking trip with an overnight at North Era campground. Whales migrate along the coast from June to November, and swimming spots like Figure 8 Pool and the waterfall-fed Wattamolla lagoon beckon hikers in summer.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

