The Best of Tasmania

As AFAR Journeys turned its attention to Australia, we asked Pamela Lane of Travcoa to create a trip to Tasmania, one of her favorite destinations. From its famous mascot, the Tasmanian devil, to its long history with some of Australia’s earliest settlements, the island is a unique corner of Australia. In recent years, an exciting culinary scene has also emerged, taking advantage of the bounty from the island’s farms. For Pamela’s full itinerary, visit AFAR Journeys.