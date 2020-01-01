Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best of Southern Africa

Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Southern Africa offers its visitors unparalleled wildlife encounters, authentic cultural connections, and outstanding options for food and lodging. Here are the major highlights you'll want to include when planning your trip through Southern Africa.
Save Place

Royal Malewane

Avoca Road, Thornybush Private Game Reserve, Hoedspruit, 1380, South Africa
Royal Malewane is a five-star lodge located on the 34,594-acre Thornybush Private Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park region. Already quite glamorous, it underwent a refurbishment in 2018 and, in addition to several structural...
More Details >
Save Place

River Crossing Lodge

Namibia
Located just a few minutes outside of Namibia's capital city, Windhoek, lies River Crossing Lodge: a haven for both relaxation and adventure activities. Unwind by the pool or with an incredible sunset over the valley, or challenge yourself with a...
More Details >
Save Place

Himba Village

C40, Palmwag, Namibia
On the way back to Windhoek after a five day Desert Elephant Tracking Experience with Ondjamba Safaris in northwest Namibia, our guide, Dieter, knew that our group was looking to have an authentic experience with the Himba, one of the most...
More Details >
Save Place

Sossusvlei Desert Lodge

Sesriem, Namibia
Safari outfitter andBeyond reopened 10 stone-and-glass villas in 2011 after a complete redesign. The night skies here are so pure, the area has earned status as an International Dark Sky Reserve. An astronomer leads stargazing sessions at the...
More Details >
Save Place

Moose McGregor's Desert Bakery

C14 & C19 Junction - Unit D, Solitaire, Namibia
“It’s not even a town or a village, don’t call it that; it’s more of a pit-stop, really." Solitaire, Namibia, the pit-stop Moose McGregor calls home, contains nothing more than a general store, a small lodge, his bakery, and the only gas station...
More Details >
Save Place

Hwange National Park

Zimbabwe
Wilderness Safaris has reinvented the classic Zimbabwe safari in Hwange with the opening of the sleek, sophisticated Linkwasha, where herds of elephants, buffalo, and zebras often drink out of a pan just off the pool deck. The nine-suite camp,...
More Details >
Save Place

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

R360, Upington, 8800, South Africa
Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park was created through the cooperation of the governments of Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa. Their cooperation has united several smaller fragmented parks into a larger border-less area for wildlife to roam....
More Details >
Save Place

Great Zimbabwe National Monument

Masvingo, Zimbabwe
"Zimbabwe" means "the house of stone" and is named after the 11th century kingdom and trading city we now call Great Zimbabwe. This National Monument is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the southeast corner of the country is one place not...
More Details >
Save Place

Chobe National Park

Botswana
Located at the northernmost tip of Botswana, Chobe National Park is known for its high density of elephants. You're almost guaranteed to leave this park with a memorable close encounter with a heard. Of course, elephants aren't the only species...
More Details >
Save Place

Mina de Kolmanskop

B4, Kolmanskop, Namibia
Kolmanskop is a ghost town that was abandoned by German miners after the 1920's. In the 1980's, diamond giant De Beers refurbished some of the structures and established an on-site museum. After you check in and get your permit, you're allowed to...
More Details >
Save Place

Zarafa Luxury Camp (Wilderness Safaris)

Ngamiland, Botswana, Botswana
Zarafa, an intimate 8 guest camp, is located within the Selinda concession a large 320,000 acre private reserve on the eastern edge of the Okavango Delta. The camp's owners include renowned conservationists Derek and Beverly Joubert, so it comes...
More Details >
Save Place

Test Kitchen

The Old Biscuit Mill, 375 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
As soon as you've booked your flight to Cape Town, you'll also want to book your lunch or dinner reservation at the Test Kitchen. The restaurant was named to the “World’s 50 Best” list in both 2015 and 2016, making it one of...
More Details >
Save Place

The Oyster Box

2 Lighthouse Rd, Umhlanga Rocks, Umhlanga, 4320, South Africa
For nearly 90 years, one of the top luxury hotels in South Africa was nothing more than a cottage along the coastline of KwaZulu-Natal. It served as a beacon for passing ships until 1952, when it began its slow transformation: from family-run tea...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Terroir

Strand Road, De Zalze Golf Estate, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
Located on the family-owned wine farm Kleine Zalze, Terroir is the very definition of laid-back luxury. Since the restaurant opened in 2004, diners haven’t stopped raving about chef Michael Broughton’s modern South African fare, from...
More Details >
Save Place

Boulders Beach

Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
More Details >
Save Place

Kliphuis, Gordonville Farm

Discover the accessible yet remote beauty and space of the Karoo. Drive in or fly by air to Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape or from Cape Town to the private conservancy that is Sneeuberg Nature Reserve a vast tranquil destination of plains and...
More Details >
Save Place

Babylonstoren

Klapmuts - Simondium Rd, Simondium, Paarl, 7670, South Africa
About an hour outside of Cape Town, Babylonstoren is one of South Africa’s oldest werfs, or farmyards. In 2010, Karen Roos, a former editor at South Africa’s Elle Decoration, reimagined the property as a fantasy farm stay with an...
More Details >
Save Place

Ubuntu Bicycles

1d, 364 Voortrekker Rd, Maitland, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
"Ubuntu" is a Xhosa and Zulu word for conveying how, when we support one another as a part of a community, everyone in that community can accomplish great things. Ubuntu Bicycles, located in Salt River, is a bespoke bicycle shop combining the...
More Details >
Save Place

Rovos Rail Cape Town Office

Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Backroads

801 Cedar St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
This is the trip of a lifetime—there's no better way to describe it. Beginning in the dynamic and colorful city of Cape Town and finishing at Londolozi Private Game Reserve in Sabi Sand—the very pinnacle of animal-viewing experiences—this trip is...
More Details >
Save Place

Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa

36 Saxon Road, Sandhurst, Sandhurst ,Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Welcome to the best layover of all time. The Saxon gently lulls guests into safari mode, enveloping them in its sophisticated African-chic decor and earthy tones. Name-droppers will love the Saxon: Nelson Mandela stayed here while writing his...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Victoria Falls Bridge

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
I spent much of my time at Victoria Falls looking into tumbling walls of water. A bit less overwhelming, and more picturesque, is the elegant steel bridge that was built here in 1905. You get a beautiful view of it while doing the standard Vic...
More Details >
Save Place

Betty's Bay

Betty's Bay, 7141, South Africa
The Cape Whale Route lies east of Cape Town and is a scenic drive on R44 through villages and towns set along the Atlantic Ocean. Between August and October, the warm waters off the coast of the Cape Peninsula serve as breeding grounds for...
More Details >
Save Place

Apartheid Museum

Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World