Where to Travel Solo Based on Your Personality Type

I’m an extrovert who mostly travels solo, and some of my favorite trips have been to massive street festivals. I have friends who say that even the thought of being around so many people would churn their stomach. Similarly, I found hiking in the Nepalese Himalayas isolating, while others have told me it was the most transformative trip of their lives.

A big part of determining which trips you may enjoy lies in which of the following types fits you best: extrovert, introvert, or ambivert. Beth Ribarsky, professor of interpersonal communication at the University of Illinois Springfield, explains that each type is defined by “how someone might ‘recharge’ their personal battery.” Extroverts gain energy from social interaction; introverts feel restored by solitude or deeper one-on-one connections.

And then there’s the middle ground: ambiverts. “Oftentimes, an ambivert is the best of both worlds,” says Ribarsky. “They know how to be the life of the party, but they are also typically attuned to others’ nonverbal communication and are generally good listeners.”

With that in mind, here’s where travel advisors say you should plan your next solo escape based on how you recharge.

The best trips for extroverts

New Orleans is a great place to meet (or party) with strangers. Photos by Sinna Nasseri

Amarilis Correa, founder and owner of Ace Travels Agency, advises extroverted clients go where it’s easy to make new friends over dinner or a round of drinks. “They thrive in places where the energy is contagious,” she says.

That could mean taste-testing your way through chaotic markets in Bangkok or dancing from the bar to the street in the Big Easy. “In New Orleans, you will find music on every street corner, parades that break out for no reason, and the friendliest strangers you’ll ever meet,” Correa adds.

For Shannon Seibert, a travel agent with a master’s degree in psychology, river cruising is the way to go for extroverts. “You all dine at the same time. You can enjoy a glass of wine sitting on the sundeck while chatting with other passengers. Your shore excursions are going to be in small groups,” she says. River cruises are a fine opportunity to “get to know fellow passengers and come away with new friends at the end of your trip.”

The best trips for introverts

Introverts may find the solitude of the countryside more enjoyable than the chaos of a city. Photo by Julia Nimke

Since introverts recharge in their own company and often prefer deeper conversations over casual small talk, certain destinations engender that more than others.

Jane Elzinga recommends “serene escapes like secluded villa stays in Tuscany or the rolling hills of Napa, where days are filled with private winetastings, leisurely bike rides, and time to journal or read.” Or perhaps a stay at a luxury lodge beneath the towering mountains of Patagonia or a wellness retreat in Costa Rica.

“Introverts travel to sink in, not stand out,” asserts Whitney Haldeman, founder and CEO of the women’s travel company Atlas Adventures. “They’re drawn to places that allow time to observe, reflect, and engage deeply without sensory overload or pressure to perform.”

Haldeman suggests a masterclass in quiet beauty and intentional living in Kyoto or a majestic and remote road trip through the Scottish Highlands.

The best trips for ambiverts

Ambiverts should find places that recharge both their inner extrovert and introvert. Photo by An Rong Xu

Ambiverts like to socialize but also recharge with their own company—and need trips that strike a balance between the two.

Sahara Rose de Vore, founder and CEO of the Travel Coach Network, suggests ambiverts aim for an off-beat city like Taipei. “Because Taipei isn’t the most popular hot spot for travelers, it’s easy to keep to yourself when you travel there while also having the opportunity to meet other people,” she says.

Georgia Fowkes, travel advisor with Altezza Travel, recommends riding through wild plains on a safari in the Serengeti, hiking up Africa’s tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, and chatting with welcoming locals in Tanzania. “You can find true friends amidst moments of solitude and also adventurous experiences,” she says.

Another option for ambiverts is the Big Apple. “The beauty of New York City lies in its duality—it’s loud and quiet, fast and slow, crowded and solitary, depending on where you look and how you move through it,” says Casey Carr, vice president of Sharon Carr Travel. “One minute you’re surrounded by the energy of Times Square, the next you’re strolling down a leafy block in Brooklyn, sipping matcha in silence or chatting with the barista about obscure indie films. You get to choose your tempo.”