5 Immersive Trips That Reward Slowing Down

Slow travel is about more than simply the pace of your journey. Instead, it’s about exploring new worlds thoughtfully and deliberately, striving for meaningful experiences rather than checking attractions off a list. While all tour operator members of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) take this approach when curating their guided itineraries, we’ve highlighted five in particular that truly manifest the slow travel ethos.

From the historic cities of the Iberian Peninsula to the Kenyan coastline, these guided tours embody the spirit of slowing down, in part by spending more time in each destination and bringing you closer to the people who call it home. Centering the trip around new experiences, new friendships, and new sensations, this kind of travel is all about being intentional with every stop, whether it’s eating farm-cooked meals in Ireland, basking in the views of leisurely hikes along Italy’s Amalfi Coast, or taking in the timeless song and dance on the streets of Andalucia.

Designed and led by passionate, expert tour leaders, each of these trips provides critical historical and cultural context wherever you go. In turn, you’ll gain deeper insights and make lasting memories along the way while being supported by the peace of mind and assurances, sustainability efforts, and flexibility that come with USTOA member tours.

Listen to Spanish flamenco

Riding the trolley through Lisbon Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels



For thousands of years, the Iberian Peninsula has profoundly influenced the rest of the world, providing us with cultural treasures, from flamenco, which dates back to the 18th century in southern Spain, to Madeira wine, developed during the 15th century when Portugal was at the height of the Age of Exploration. With Exodus Adventure Travels, you’ll dig deeper into such origins and much more on a 10-day “Discover Spain & Portugal by Rail” tour, seeing just how valuable their cultural heritage is. With your expert tour leader on hand to guide you and your group by train through this history, you’ll visit Spanish cities such as Seville, the birthplace of Andalusia’s most cherished art form, for a performance at the Museo del Baile Flamenco.

Traveling to Portugal, you’ll journey through time from the Cidade Velha (old town) of Faro to the capital of Lisbon. Then, head to the World Heritage Site of the University of Coimbra, founded in the late 13th century, which remains an important center of learning. Passing through some of Europe’s most prized vineyards while sampling a few glasses, you’ll also take a cruise down the Douro River while navigating the complex historical ties between these two nations along the way.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corp with 50 years of industry experience committed to sustainable practices. It’s aligned with USTOA’s mission to leave each destination as good as it was found, thanks to the ExodusTravels Foundation. The nonprofit includes a rewilding initiative to ensure that for every person who travels with Exodus, they rewild 100 square meters, whether that’s in Spain, Portugal, or any of the other 90+ countries in which they operate globally.

Tour the Lord of the Rings film sets in New Zealand

The stunning champagne pools of Wai O Tapu Courtesy of Goway Travel

New Zealand’s dramatic natural landscapes tell their own history, dating back to primordial times when volcanic activity sculpted a setting that looks like nowhere else on Earth. With Goway Travel’s 13-day “New Zealand Odyssey,” cutting across both the North and South Islands, you’ll explore the country’s geothermal heart at Wai O Tapu, a surreal wonderland of bubbling mud pools and rainbow-colored hot springs set against a backdrop of volcanoes, farmland, and forests.

The enchanting coast of Kaikoura Island Courtesy of Goway Travel

Traveling with a small group of up to 16 people, your guide will welcome you to the wonderful world of New Zealand wine, from Waiheke Island to Marlborough. They’ll provide you with a driving tour of Napier’s famed art deco architecture from a vintage automobile, share the history behind the world’s most impressive rugby team with a visit to the All Black Experience in Auckland, and discover Middle-Earth with a tour through Hobbiton. You can also learn about the rich traditions of Māori culture at Te Puia and the Māori Arts and Crafts Institute in Rotorua, all while leaving plenty of time to dive into the surprising natural diversity of this small nation.

As a proud member of USTOA, Goway Travel is dedicated to low-stress travel, offering “four- and five-star” adventures made easy through their always-available client experience team. Founded in Toronto over 55 years ago, Goway offers ample experience and tours available on every continent, exemplifying the USTOA ethos of reliability and responsibility.

Safari through wildlife preserves in Kenya

A lion in Kenya. Courtesy of Hemingways Collection

Kenya is a warm, welcoming destination where travelers can enjoy modern comforts while encountering wildlife in their natural habitat, making it the perfect place to slow down and marvel at the world around you. SITA World Tours’ “Kenya Luxury Bush & Beach 10 Days” journey begins in the modern and bustling capital of Nairobi, which serves as a popular gateway for safaris thanks to the unspoiled nature immediately surrounding it.

The trip balances the wild and refined, hosting you in stylish accommodations across the country, including a full-service tented camp bordering the Maasai Mara National Reserve and five-star resorts from the Hemingways Collection. With 21 meals included with each tour, you’ll enjoy the best of Kenyan hospitality and cuisine without compromising the future of this incredible land.

Your travels will contribute to the future of these communities in several ways, including the education of local school children during your visit to Paya village. Support the survival of Indigenous craftwork by buying handmade works from the women who make them and ensure sustainable ecosystems and a dependable livelihood for local Maasai communities through partnerships with the Naboisho Conservancy.

Kenya offers many opportunities to encounter exotic wildlife in their natural habitat. Courtesy of SITA World Tours

Showing a commitment to responsible travel shared by all USTOA members, SITA World Tours hand-picks select, protected sites, such as Naboisho Conservancy and Watamu Marine National Park, to minimize your footprint while offering a taste of the good life. And, with extra time baked into the itinerary to allow for plenty of downtime to lounge on the powdery sands of Watamu Beach, plus optional excursions including a tour of Malindi City, a visit to Gede Ruins, or even a sunset dhow cruise along Mida Creek, you’ll have extra flexibility to experience the side of Kenya that speaks to you.

Sacred hikes, stunning seascapes, and legendary cuisine await in Southern Italy

Positano defies description. Photo by Sebastian Leonhardt

For centuries, the Amalfi Coast has inspired a wide range of celebrated travelers, from Winston Churchill to Chrissy Teigen; however, few can experience it quite like this. With a week at a 17th-century monastery-turned-agriturismo as your home base, G Adventures’ “Local Living Italy - Amalfi Coast” holiday offers plenty of time to get to know the storied coastline while enjoying—and even learning how to cook—its unrivaled cuisine. Starting in Naples, a city defined by centuries of influx and change, you’ll experience a special side of Italy through the eyes of a migrant in collaboration with Co-op Casba. Following that meaningful exchange, your group heads further south to witness a coastline that’s famous in its own right—and for good reason.

Along Naples’ Lungomare Photo by Tom Podmore

Ideal for those who love to get their heart racing, your tour of the Amalfi Coast features multiple hikes marked by a truly astounding level of beauty. Suitable for travelers of all fitness levels, these hikes include a quiet jaunt up the Valle delle Ferriere and a guided walk along the famed “Path of the Gods,” which ends in the colorful cliffside enclave of Positano. Given the region’s well-earned reputation for food, you’ll be able to learn from the best with two cooking demonstrations at the agriturismo when you’re not enjoying regional treats such as buffalo mozzarella pizza and pesce all’acqua pazza (local fish poached in white wine) al fresco along this wonderous coast.

As a tour operator member of USTOA, G Adventures prioritizes thoughtful, immersive travel that gives back to each of its host communities. With over 850 different itineraries on offer, that’s no small accomplishment. Working with its nonprofit partner, Planeterra, G Adventures makes travel more meaningful on multiple levels, including a “Trees for Days” initiative that plants a new tree for every day you travel with them and a “Ripple Score,” which allows you to determine how many of your dollars stay in the local economy.

Food and Celtic Culture in Ireland

A pottery master craftsman doing what he does best. Courtesy of Trafalgar



Ireland’s proud, bold artistic heritage lives on in its musicians, storytellers, and craftspeople, whose work preserves traditions passed down through generations. With this 11-day “Irish Experience,” Trafalgar introduces you to these figures and the legends behind them. On a visit to the House of Waterford Crystal, you’ll see how masters have been shaping, blowing, sculpting, and engraving such treasures for more than 200 years.

On the way to Galway, you’ll also pass through Belleek to experience the talented artisans who put the village on the map with a tradition of pottery work that dates back to 1849, making it one of the oldest pottery workshops in Europe. You can also see plenty of other traditions that continue to define the nation, including a visit to Killorglin, home to the annual Puck Fair, which crowns a goat “king” every August. More soberly but no less important, you’ll gain insight into the country’s complicated history, from the “Troubles” as depicted in the murals of Londonderry, to the fraught plight of Irish emigrants during the infamous potato famine, as told by the Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience.

This tour brings you to a family-owned farm in the Irish countryside. Courtesy of Trafalgar

Of course, as a USTOA tour operator, Trafalgar includes expert guides—including a local “Cabbie” to guide you through Belfast—to provide that extra dose of cultural context. Plus, several optional excursions help deepen your experience, from Galway’s renowned “Trad on the Prom” dance spectacular to an afternoon of craic agus ceol (“fun and music”) with locals at an old-school Irish pub in Kilkenny. The recipient of a Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, Trafalgar goes beyond normal expectations, helping its guests engage directly with locals through its Be My Guest program while striving to meet or exceed the United Nations’ Global Goals through their MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® Experiences.

Why Travel with a USTOA member tour operator

When you book with a United States Tour Operators Association tour operator member, you’re choosing more than just any other group tour. You’re investing in peace of mind, local knowledge, and a proud legacy of responsible travel practices. USTOA tour operators uphold the highest industry standards, ensuring transparency in pricing, accurate trip information, and ethical business practices that protect travelers and destinations while bringing decades of experience and local knowledge to every itinerary.

In doing so, they provide unrivaled access to destinations that other tours simply can’t, such as private artisan workshops, exclusive access to wildlife conservancies, and historic accommodations that might otherwise be unavailable. Most importantly, USTOA membership includes traveler safety assurances and 24/7 support, so you can trust that your trip will go smoothly (while also having support in the rare event that it doesn’t). When you travel with a USTOA tour operator, you can spend time on the things that matter—slowing down, learning, and being a thoughtful, responsible citizen of the world.

With 24/7 support and itineraries crafted and led by locals and experts who know the destination best, tours like these will help you slow down and enjoy a truly meaningful, memorable holiday. To learn more about what makes such travel so extraordinary, visit USTOA and start dreaming up your adventure today.

