This State Is a Must-Visit for Winter Wellness

In Minnesota, winter isn’t just a season—it’s a lifestyle. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is famed for its lakeside recreation; winter is no exception. Minnesotans are experts at embracing the lake life during the cold months. Here, winter weekends are for ice skating, cross-country skiing, ice fishing, cold plunges, and much more.

Each winter, new energy courses through Minnesota as people take this time to refocus and rejuvenate. That first chill in the air signals that it’s time for walks on snow-covered trails, weekly sauna meditations, and winter festivals celebrating the beauty of the colder months. Longer nights mean more time to spend around candlelit dinner tables and bonfires with friends and to marvel at the northern lights during a cozy winter retreat.

There’s also a greater focus on wellness through popular activities including sauna sessions and low-impact sports like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating. Of course, thrill seekers also revel in the state’s ice climbing, skiing, and snowboarding. Local culture emphasizes winter wellness through outdoor activities, soothing sauna experiences, hot tub soaks, and tranquil forest retreats that embrace the season’s wonder.

Stay at Central Minnesota’s lodges

Enjoy a private winter retreat at Nature Link in Nisswa, Minnesota. Photo by Paul Vincent/Explore Minnesota

Central Minnesota is a popular year-round getaway for Midwesterners. Renowned for its chains of lakes and historic family-owned resorts, the state’s central region is a hot spot for winter hospitality and recreation.

Grand View Lodge, Cragun’s, and Madden’s on Gull Lake have hosted generations of families for wintertime retreats, catering to those seeking a classic resort experience. Dine on hearty meals at onsite restaurants and enjoy miles of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails through snow-covered forests. Plus, book spa treatments designed to restore the body after full days of winter exploration. Newer properties like Nature Link offer more modern experiences, with barrel saunas, bonfire pits, and private cabins featuring floor-to-ceiling views of Clark Lake.

Many resort properties in Central Minnesota coordinate trailside luminary events, where hundreds of candles illuminate cross-country ski trails. Glide through the forest’s snow-covered trails for an enchanting evening bathed in the soft glow of candlelight.

Rest and relax at Grand View Lodge’s spa in Central Minnesota. Photo by Paul Vincent/Explore Minnesota

Venture from your hotel to explore the charming small towns of Minnesota and find under-the-radar local restaurants. Bar Harbor Supper Club is an archetypal Northwoods dining experience with excellent surf and turf options for a night out in Nisswa. Nearby, Sherwood North is housed in a traditional rustic lodge, where a two-story stone fireplace rises to meet the vaulted ceiling. For a more casual experience, Main Street Ale House serves 30 local tap beers and a rotating seasonal menu, or mingle with friends and locals over a craft coffee or cocktails at MN Traders Co.

Ski or snowboard Minnesota’s North Shore

Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota Photo by Ryan Taylor/Explore Minnesota

Northern Minnesota embraces winter with a hygge lifestyle—an atmosphere of coziness and contentment that feels especially fitting along the shores of Lake Superior. Duluth and Grand Marais are hubs for winter wellness, where visitors can explore the outdoors by day and relax in saunas and breweries by night.

Book a stay at Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth, which has Lake Superior views and ample winter activities. For a deeper dive into Minnesota’s Nordic roots, visit the Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna in Duluth or Sisu and Löyly Sauna in Grand Marais, which float on Lake Superior and provide the benefits of hot-cold therapy during a guided sauna session. Warming up in a sauna after hiking through the snowy woods or skating on a frozen lake is an invigorating and truly Minnesotan experience.

In Duluth, Cedar and Stone Sauna promotes lakeside health and relaxation steps from Pier B Resort Hotel. Photo courtesy of Cedar and Stone Sauna

Outdoor enthusiasts will find endless adventures in the seven state parks along the North Shore, where waterfalls are just as stunning when frozen. Explore the parks on snowshoes or cross-country skis while taking in the sights of Lake Superior along the way. Minnesota’s state parks work diligently to maintain these trails and keep an updated log of trail conditions to help you make the most of your visit.

For those seeking thrills, find some of the Midwest’s best downhill skiing and snowboarding at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and Spirit Mountain in Duluth, where all skill levels can enjoy runs. Lutsen Mountain, the state’s most stylish skiing destination, is farther up the North Shore. Dine at the mountain peak’s Summit Chalet or ride the gondola to enjoy panoramic views of Lake Superior.

Take in views of Lake Superior from the summit of Lutsen Mountains Courtesy of Lutsen Mountains/Explore Minnesota

Dining on the North Shore is an experience in itself. In the Duluth area, dine on lake-to-table dishes at Northern Waters Smokehaus and New Scenic Cafe. Or sip locally brewed pints at Duluth’s Bent Paddle Brewing Co. and Canal Park Brewing Company. You’ll find these award-winning breweries’ products widely across the state, and the warm ambiance of their taprooms is ideal for relaxing after a day of skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking.

Another microbrewery to check out about 30 minutes north is Castle Danger Brewing in Two Harbors. Keep going up the coast of Lake Superior for Grand Marais’ Voyageur Brewing Company and Angry Trout Cafe.

Get spa treatments and attend winter festivals in Minneapolis-St. Paul

Try a wellness experience with an urban twist in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Here, you’ll find some of the region’s top spas and saunas, perfect for unwinding during the colder months. Book a session at Watershed Spa, relax in the Hewing Hotel’s rooftop spa, or visit the Four Seasons Minneapolis’ Nordic Village, where hot and cold therapies meet sweeping city views.

For a slower-paced afternoon, browse independent bookstores like the neighborhood staple Magers & Quinn, romance-themed Tropes & Trifles, and Indigenous-focused Birchbark Books—all warm retreats from the winter chill. Cozying up with a delightful book from a locally owned business and a cup of hot cocoa makes for a perfect rest day between outdoor adventures while supporting the local community.

Dine on internationally inspired dishes at the Market at Malcolm Yards. Courtesy of Meet Minneapolis

Minneapolis-St. Paul is also home to a lauded restaurant scene that features local and seasonal ingredients. Food halls like the Market at Malcolm Yards, Graze, and Midtown Global Market bustle with internationally inspired food stalls. The Indigenous Food Lab—the brainchild of Sean Sherman, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Owamni—is a newer addition to Midtown Global Market, where it preserves Indigenous food traditions and serves grab-and-go meals to keep you fed as you explore the market.

Elsewhere in the cities, local favorites like Brasa Premium Rotisserie, Himalayan, the Hewing Hotel’s Tullibee, and the modern inn–style Alma all serve warming meals to energize you through winter’s coldest days. Each dining spot reflects Minnesota’s diverse cultural heritage, allowing travelers to experience global flavors while staying rooted in the state’s farm-to-table philosophy.

Outdoor enthusiasts will love Theodore Wirth Regional Park, which maintains miles of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails on 740 pristine acres just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Several state parks near the Twin Cities also provide quick access to snowy landscapes—ideal for weekend getaways filled with fresh air and outdoor fun.

Celebrate the enchantment of winter at the Luminary Loppet festival. Photo by Paul Vincent/Explore Minnesota

Check out the Luminary Loppet, held every February on the Chain of Lakes in Minneapolis. This beloved winter festival features a candlelit walk along frozen lakes, with ice sculptures, food trucks, and visits to Utepils Brewing. As part of the larger City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, the event also features cross-country ski races, fat bike tours, snowshoeing, and skijoring (a sport where dogs pull skiers).

Book cozy hotels in Southern Minnesota

Stay in historic splendor at the St. James Hotel in downtown Red Wing, Minnesota. Photo by Paul Vincent/Explore Minnesota

Extend your winter escape with a stay at one of Southern Minnesota’s historic hotels or charming bed-and-breakfasts. Book a night at Red Wing’s St. James Hotel, Winona’s Alexander Mansion, or one of Lanesboro’s Victorian-era B&Bs, where old-world charm meets modern comfort.

Whether you’re seeking outdoor thrills, cozy retreats, or wellness experiences, Minnesota offers countless ways to embrace winter’s wonder. From snow-covered forests and lakeside saunas to lively festivals, winter here is more than a season—it’s a time to connect, recharge, and savor the beauty of the cold months.

